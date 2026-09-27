Why Two Identical Pension Tracks Had a 30% Return Gap

A recent case involving two long-term pension savers has exposed a surprising risk in Israel’s long-term savings market, highlighting the urgent need for individuals to verify the exact composition of their chosen investment tracks. The savers, a married couple who had accumulated similar balances over the years and maintained comparable contribution rates, experienced a performance divergence approaching 30% after switching to different high-equity investment tracks within the same pension fund roughly a year and a half ago. While both accounts maintained significant exposure to stocks and carried similar names, the vast disparity in returns underscores a broader regulatory and structural challenge affecting pension funds, provident funds, and advanced training funds across the industry.

For decades, Israeli pension savers who did not actively select an investment track were automatically routed into age-based lifecycle tracks—such as tracks for savers up to age 50, ages 50 to 60, and over 60—where equity exposure progressively decreased as retirement approached. However, a significant portion of participants actively choose equity-heavy options to maximize long-term growth. To expand investment alternatives, theCapital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority implemented a structural reform in January 2023, with comprehensive changes taking full effect in July 2024, introducing new options focused primarily on marketable securities like stocks and exchange-traded funds rather than illiquid assets such as real estate or venture capital.

Among the most prominent options introduced under the reform were the “marketable stock track” and the “marketable combined stock track.” While regulatory oversight established uniform naming conventions for these investment products, it did not mandate a standardized investment policy regarding asset allocation or geographical distribution between domestic and international equities. Consequently, two funds bearing the exact same name under different management companies can maintain entirely different underlying portfolios, leading to vastly divergent financial outcomes for savers who assume identical names guarantee similar strategies.

Diverging Returns Across Identical Track Names

The impact of this regulatory gap is evident in recent performance figures across the long-term savings sector. Data from the “marketable combined stock” track in pension funds covering the period from August 2025 to July 2026 illustrates the discrepancy: Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services reported a return of 9.3%, whereas Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. delivered 23.5%. Conversely, in the “marketable stock” track, Harel posted a return of 21.2%, while Meitav recorded 9.8%. Industry analysts note that one firm’s marketable stock track may be heavily concentrated in the Israeli market, while another firm’s track under the same designation invests almost entirely in overseas equities.

Even within a single management company, three distinct tracks emphasizing high stock exposure—such as a standard stock track, a marketable stock track, and a marketable combined stock track—can generate sharply contrasting returns over identical timeframes. Because asset managers retain wide discretion over portfolio composition and geographic weighting within broadly defined regulatory categories, seemingly minor decisions regarding track selection can profoundly alter long-term accumulation trajectories.

What Savers Should Do Next

Ensuring clarity on geographic exposure and underlying asset distribution remains essential for avoiding unexpected performance gaps.

What steps are you taking to review your long-term savings allocation? We invite our readers to share their thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute professional financial, investment, or legal advice. Savers should consult with a licensed financial advisor before making significant changes to their pension or long-term savings portfolios.