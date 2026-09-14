French GPs Warn Against New One-Month Cap on Sick Leave Prescriptions

Strict new regulations governing short-term medical leave took effect on September 1, 2026, capping initial sick leave prescriptions at 31 days and renewals at 62 days. While the French government aims to curb surging indemnity costs, general practitioners warn that rigid caps and heightened controls over “medical nomadism” risk delaying care and engorging waiting rooms.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Prescription Caps: Initial sick leave certificates are now legally capped at 31 days, while renewal periods cannot exceed 62 days without formal administrative requests.

Initial sick leave certificates are now legally capped at 31 days, while renewal periods cannot exceed 62 days without formal administrative requests. Targeting “Medical Nomadism”: Health authorities are cracking down on individuals who visit five or more distinct general practitioners in a year to secure repeated short absences, a pattern identified in numerous insured individuals during 2024.

Health authorities are cracking down on individuals who visit five or more distinct general practitioners in a year to secure repeated short absences, a pattern identified in numerous insured individuals during 2024. Clinical Exemptions: Severe pathologies and clear surgical necessities exceed these initial caps, though physicians must petition the Assurance Maladie through formal derogation processes.

The Economic Drivers Behind the 2026 Policy Shift

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According to data highlighted by government officials and public health reports, daily sick leave volume sits at a high level. This represents a surge compared to pre-COVID-19 baseline metrics. Concurrently, the financial burden of daily health allowances (indemnités journalières pour maladie) has escalated by nearly 50 percent since 2019, pushing expenditures upward for the Assurance Maladie.

To stanch this budgetary drain, the financing legislation for 2026 instituted strict duration limits. The framework specifically targets administrative anomalies, such as the phenomenon officials designate as “medical nomadism.” Government data indicates that numerous patients obtained sick leave from at least five separate independent general practitioners throughout 2024, accumulating an average absence duration of 12 days through these fragmented consultations.

Clinical Bottlenecks and Practitioner Apprehension

Frontline physicians argue that blanket caps introduce bureaucratic friction into an already strained healthcare ecosystem. Yohan Saynac, a general practitioner and vice-president of the union MG France, noted the practical difficulties within a standard practice where a doctor manages roughly 20 consultations daily. When a clinical diagnosis dictates an extended recovery period—such as post-surgical rehabilitation or complex fracture management requiring six to eight weeks away from work—forced artificial ceilings mandate redundant appointments.

Photo: franceinfo.fr

“Lorsqu’on sait d’emblée que l’arrêt va être de 6, 8 semaines parce qu’il y a une cause bien identifiée : une chirurgie, une fracture, etc., qui est incompatible avec la reprise du travail, ça n’a pas d’intérêt de rajouter une consultation inutile,” stated Yohan Saynac, highlighting the administrative burden of scheduling follow-ups merely to satisfy statutory thresholds.

Furthermore, medical unions emphasize that changing practitioners does not inherently constitute fraud. Chronic shortages of attending physicians (médecins traitants) mean patients often consult multiple doctors out of sheer necessity when their primary physician is unavailable or geographically inaccessible.

Regulatory Control Mechanisms and Financial Penalties

The regulatory apparatus relies on new decree powers granting the Assurance Maladie expanded auditing authority. Rather than issuing automated penalties based solely on the count of distinct physicians visited, the system is designed to isolate manifest abuse. When the state establishes that sequential short leaves lack objective pathological justification, the Assurance Maladie can issue financial penalties and demand retroactive reimbursement of wrongfully disbursed daily allowances.

Public health administrators maintain that legitimate medical necessity remains protected. The official definition of sick leave anchors it strictly as a therapeutic medical act requiring clinical validation to ensure patient recovery. However, navigating the bureaucratic requirements for pathological exceptions places an added administrative toll on clinical staff.