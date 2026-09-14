Trump Agrees to New Ethics Rules to Advance Crypto Bill

As a pivotal Senate vote approaches on Tuesday for a sweeping $2.3 trillion cryptocurrency bill, President Donald Trump has agreed to strict new ethics rules.

The Senate Push for Digital Asset Legitimization

For weeks, lawmakers drafting comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation in the Senate made it clear that advancing the bill required conflict-of-interest provisions applying directly to the executive branch. According to reporting by The Associated Press, the upcoming Senate vote on the Clarity Act could cement crypto legitimacy into law. However, its passage hinges mainly on whether recent ethics concessions from President Trump satisfy a skeptical legislative body.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., the lead author of the crypto bill, emphasized the stakes of the upcoming legislative showdown. “A vote against the Clarity Act isn’t a principled stand against President Trump,” Lummis told The Associated Press. “It’s a vote against implementing tough restrictions on politicians for crypto investments.”

Behind Closed Doors at the Oval Office

The legislative bottleneck began loosening in mid-July when Sens. Cynthia Lummis and Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, met with Trump at the White House. The senators informed the president that securing key Democratic votes required abiding by strict conflict-of-interest parameters. Surprisingly, the president agreed with minimal pushback, according to two individuals familiar with the private Oval Office discussion who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The initial framework presented by Lummis and Moreno proposed banning all federally elected officials, their spouses, and federal judges from issuing digital assets. Under this rule, Trump would be barred from sponsoring meme coins akin to the tokens he and first lady Melania Trump launched around the time of his second inauguration last January.

Stricter Demands and the Blind Trust Proposal

While the initial ban on token issuance marked a starting point, negotiations intensified late Sunday when Republicans announced Trump’s consent to a tougher proposal.

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Furthermore, the Gallego-Tillis proposal incorporates enforcement mechanisms allowing state attorneys general to step in alongside the Justice Department. Democrats insisted on this provision, citing distrust in a Trump-appointed attorney general enforcing conflict-of-interest rules against the president.

Impact on World Liberty Financial and Industry Finances

If enacted in its strictest form, the regulatory framework could force divestment from major digital asset ventures. Trump reported over $500 million in revenue from World Liberty Financial crypto product sales—including governance tokens—in his annual disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics. That figure accounted for a substantial share of the more than $1.4 billion the president reported from cryptocurrency businesses last year, according to AP reporting.

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White House officials expressed private reservations regarding state attorney general enforcement, worrying that Democratic state lawyers might weaponize the provision against the president and other GOP officials.

With the pivotal Senate vote scheduled for Tuesday, the intersection of digital asset wealth and federal ethics policy hangs in the balance. The outcome will decide not only the regulatory future of the $2.3 trillion cryptocurrency market but also whether the deep-pocketed industry escalates its campaign spending ahead of the midterm elections.