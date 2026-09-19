From ovations in Venice to death threats in Israel: the extreme responses to NAZA documentary

The Gaza documentary NAZA, produced by The Guardian and directed by Oscar-winning Israeli film-makers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, sparked a 25-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September. However, the film has provoked severe political backlash in Israel, including death threats against the filmmakers and threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to revoke their citizenship.

The Anatomy of a Cinematic Storm in Venice and Tel Aviv

The reception in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema could hardly have contrasted more sharply with the political tempests brewing back in Israel. When the credits rolled on September, the audience stood almost as one to applaud an 80-minute harrowing exploration of military targeting systems. Yet, as the echoes of that 25-minute ovation traveled across the Mediterranean, they collided with a furious political establishment.

Here is why that matters: NAZA breaks new ground not merely in its subject matter, but in its absolute reliance on internal perspectives. The title itself derives from an Israeli military acronym used euphemistically to refer to the civilian casualties expected in a given strike. The documentary relies exclusively on Hebrew-language testimony from 24 anonymized Israeli military insiders, including intelligence officers and elite unit soldiers. They describe systems powered by artificial intelligence that select thousands for nocturnal strikes in densely populated neighborhoods, operating in a theater where over 73,000 Palestinians have been killed.

According to The Guardian’s reporting, the contributors express widely divergent emotional states. Some describe feeling profound shame, others maintain neutrality, and a few recount a sense of excitement or “fun” while justifying their participation. For a political elite currently navigating a fierce election campaign, this unvarnished internal critique struck a volatile nerve.