From ovations in Venice to death threats in Israel: the extreme responses to NAZA documentary

The Gaza documentary NAZA, produced by The Guardian and directed by Oscar-winning Israeli film-makers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, sparked a 25-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September. However, the film has provoked severe political backlash in Israel, including death threats against the filmmakers and threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to revoke their citizenship.
The Anatomy of a Cinematic Storm in Venice and Tel Aviv
The reception in the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema could hardly have contrasted more sharply with the political tempests brewing back in Israel. When the credits rolled on September, the audience stood almost as one to applaud an 80-minute harrowing exploration of military targeting systems. Yet, as the echoes of that 25-minute ovation traveled across the Mediterranean, they collided with a furious political establishment.
Here is why that matters: NAZA breaks new ground not merely in its subject matter, but in its absolute reliance on internal perspectives. The title itself derives from an Israeli military acronym used euphemistically to refer to the civilian casualties expected in a given strike. The documentary relies exclusively on Hebrew-language testimony from 24 anonymized Israeli military insiders, including intelligence officers and elite unit soldiers. They describe systems powered by artificial intelligence that select thousands for nocturnal strikes in densely populated neighborhoods, operating in a theater where over 73,000 Palestinians have been killed.
According to The Guardian’s reporting, the contributors express widely divergent emotional states. Some describe feeling profound shame, others maintain neutrality, and a few recount a sense of excitement or “fun” while justifying their participation. For a political elite currently navigating a fierce election campaign, this unvarnished internal critique struck a volatile nerve.
Political Retaliation and the Threat to Citizenship
The whiplash ferocity of the domestic response in Israel caught even veteran human rights campaigners off guard. Far-right groups and political figures moved quickly to frame the project as an act of betrayal. According to Haaretz, demonstrators gathered outside the central Israel family home of co-director Rachel Szor, chanting calls for the “death penalty for traitors.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Wednesday that he would pursue new legislative avenues to strip citizenship from individuals who “smear” Israeli soldiers. Meanwhile, former right-wing army officer turned politician Ofer Winter used a campaign rally for his People of Israel party in Rishon LeZion to publicly taunt the filmmakers. Winter told the crowd that it was a disgrace for an Israeli citizen to receive applause abroad for allegedly defaming their own people.
Channel 14 journalist Yehuda Schlesinger escalated the rhetoric further, arguing in broadcasts that Abraham and Szor should be “pursued” and “hunted” to prevent their return. Amid these credible endangerments, dozens of local human rights organizations and international press freedom groups mobilized rapidly to issue statements defending the directors and demanding state protection.
|Actor / Entity
|Stance / Action
|Context
|Venice Film Festival Audience
|25-minute standing ovation
|Screened in the Sala Grande following the world premiere.
|Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
|Threatened citizenship revocation
|Stated an intent to seek laws against those who “smear” soldiers.
|Protesters at Family Home
|Called for the “death penalty for traitors”
|Demonstrated outside co-director Rachel Szor’s parents’ house.
|International & Local NGOs
|Rallied in defense of filmmakers
|Condemned threats and asserted press freedom protections.
Transnational Ripples and the Global Information Ecosystem
While the immediate battlefield remains domestic, the documentary’s trajectory is set to cross international borders later this month. With theatrical distribution in the United States scheduled to begin on September 30, and further international rollouts anticipated, the film transforms from a localized domestic controversy into a fixture of global diplomatic discourse.
But there is a catch. With the vast majority of Israeli critics reacting to pre-release accounts rather than the film itself, the debate mirrors broader global polarization over accountability in modern asymmetric warfare.
The Broader Horizon
As the international premiere date approaches, the confrontation surrounding NAZA underscores the profound friction that occurs when internal military dissent is packaged for global consumption. How do you believe foreign audiences will process these insider revelations when they finally reach cinemas abroad?