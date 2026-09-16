On the tenth anniversary of Shimon Peres’s death, the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation released minutes from a secret November 1993 meeting in Amman between the then-foreign minister and Jordan’s King Hussein, offering a renewed look at the early diplomatic groundwork that led to the 1994 Israel–Jordan peace treaty. The documents, made public during the state memorial ceremony for Peres and the naming of the Jerusalem International Convention Center in his honor, detail a high-stakes exchange held at the king’s palace under strict secrecy. According to the records, Peres’s appearance was even altered to prevent identification. During the session, King Hussein expressed urgency regarding the time he believed he had left, stating that he might have only a year or two left and was prepared to “put everything on the line” to advance an agreement for peace. The Peres Center described the exchange as a “testament for peace” by two leaders who sought to change the region toward peace.

### Regional Context and Historical Precedent

The release of the 1993 minutes arrives amid ongoing debate over diplomatic frameworks in the region, drawing comparisons to past breakthroughs such as the progress toward achieving a Middle East accord for which Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize on October 27, 1978, and the subsequent Peace Treaty between Egypt and Israel. Dr. Mohamed Chtatou, a professor at a university in Rabat, Morocco, argued that post-conflict political shifts could create viable openings for renewed governance structures. Commentator Thomas Friedman similarly maintained that a two-state outcome remains the only just and workable solution for Israelis and Palestinians, stating that opposition to the model obstructs sustainable conflict resolution.

### Security Shifts and International Diplomacy

The diplomatic maneuvering follows extensive military operations across the region. According to Anthony Celso, Israeli forces have killed much of the senior leadership within Hamas and Hizbollah, alongside 29,000 Hamas and over 5,000 Hizbullah fighters over a three-year period. Concurrently, military chiefs from Israel, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt convened in Germany to discuss the war with Iran and regional tensions, according to Israeli officials speaking to the Axios news site. Meanwhile, Hamas maintains its foundational opposition to a negotiated partition. The group’s 2017 charter explicitly rejects the Oslo peace accords and any alternative to the full and complete liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea. As diplomatic and security stakeholders weigh post-conflict governance, the Peres Center’s document release underscores the precedent set by prior generations of leaders who pursued bilateral treaties despite acute political risks.