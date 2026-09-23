FTC Cases Highlight Critical Importance of Merchant Screening and Risk Management

Recent federal enforcement actions against payment processors like Nuvei (TSE: NVEI) and Humboldt Merchant Services reveal that the Federal Trade Commission is aggressively targeting inadequate merchant underwriting. Two September settlements totaling $16.85 million expose systemic vulnerabilities in how payment networks handle high-risk accounts and escalating chargeback fraud.

The Bottom Line Enforcement Shift: The FTC slapped Nuvei and Humboldt with $16.85 million in combined consumer redress penalties over deceptive merchant processing accounts.

The FTC slapped Nuvei and Humboldt with $16.85 million in combined consumer redress penalties over deceptive merchant processing accounts. Underwriting Overhaul: Nuvei’s court-mandated screening now requires five months of chargeback history, six months of processing statements, and deep ownership vetting.

Nuvei’s court-mandated screening now requires five months of chargeback history, six months of processing statements, and deep ownership vetting. Ongoing Surveillance: Payment verification is transitioning from a one-time onboarding check to a continuous monthly monitoring requirement for high-risk clients.

Beyond the Business Name: What Enhanced Underwriting Demands

Before a merchant accepts its first card payment, an acquiring bank or processor must evaluate business risk. But recent federal actions prove basic credential checks no longer suffice. According to FTC filings, Nuvei maintained processing accounts for merchants engaged in deceptive practices, triggering a strict consent order.

Here is the math: Nuvei must now collect detailed documentation covering business models, controlling principals, physical locations, and web domains for prospective clients under enhanced review. Crucially, the mandate demands five months of historical chargeback data and six months of prior processing statements. Processors can no longer rely on simple corporate formation documents when evaluating risk.

But the balance sheet tells a different story about industry readiness. PYMNTS Intelligence research released in collaboration with Plaid found that 57% of executives in payment-heavy industries reported rising fraud attempts over the prior year. Furthermore, 65% of those firms planned to tighten identity verification protocols within 12 months.

Shell Companies and Lower-Risk BINs

The Humboldt Merchant Services case exposes a different vulnerability: pass-through fraud. The FTC accused Humboldt of processing payments for more than 1,000 shell merchants acting as fronts for unauthorized billing operations. According to the agency, these sham entities generated chargebacks nearly 10 times higher than thresholds deemed acceptable by major card brands.

The regulatory complaint details how Humboldt allegedly placed these high-risk sham accounts onto a lower-risk bank identification number (BIN). The tactic aimed to trick card issuers into authorizing transactions that otherwise would have triggered immediate red flags.

In response to the allegations, Humboldt noted that the disputed conduct involved a limited group of third-party sales agents and merchants operating primarily between 2021 and 2023 under prior leadership. The firm emphasized that it has since upgraded its risk management infrastructure. The company made no formal admission of wrongdoing.

As for the direct financial penalties, the division of the $16.85 million total is clear. Nuvei is required to pay $4.85 million for consumer redress, while Humboldt must cover a $12 million penalty for similar restitution.

Processor FTC Penalty Amount Primary Regulatory Violation Alleged Nuvei $4.85 Million Opening or maintaining accounts for merchants known or suspected of deception. Humboldt Merchant Services $12 million Processing for shell merchants and shifting high-risk accounts to lower-risk BINs.

Continuous Monitoring Replaces Static Onboarding Checks

Screening cannot stop the moment an account goes live. Research conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence alongside Trulioo shows that modern enterprises deploy digital identity verification across an average of 4.4 workflows. Among 350 surveyed firms, 67.7% apply these checks during account opening, 74.6% during online transactions, and 70.6% for ongoing fraud tracking.

The Nuvei court order institutionalizes this feedback loop. Nuvei must calculate monthly chargeback rates for every client. Any client crossing a 1% monthly chargeback rate alongside 75 total chargebacks in two of the preceding six months triggers a mandatory investigation.

A noticeable gap exists in how quickly companies catch payment failures. A May study of middle-market companies revealed that 57% detect fraud or payment nonclearance only after funds settle. Early detectors rely heavily on instant bank account verification, compared to just 47% for firms catching issues post-settlement.

Ultimately, these enforcement actions signal a permanent shift. Information captured before capital moves prevents direct balance sheet exposure. Information discovered post-settlement becomes an expensive legal investigation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.