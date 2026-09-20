GameSir Announces Official Fortnite Mobile Controller Collection

GameSir announced an official Fortnite mobile controller collection on September 20, 2026, featuring the flagship G8 Plus Fortnite Edition and the portable X5 Lite for Xbox Fortnite Edition. Facilitated by IMG Licensing, the hardware brings console-level ergonomics and drift-resistant Hall Effect sticks to mobile devices, bundling exclusive in-game digital rewards with every purchase.

Engineering Console-Grade Ergonomics for Mobile Competition

GameSir addresses this by bringing its award-winning hardware architecture directly to the battle bus. The flagship GameSir G8 Plus Fortnite Edition utilizes drift-resistant Hall Effect sticks.

Photo: enostech.com

The G8 Plus integrates mappable rear buttons to streamline complex inputs without forcing players to claw-grip their mobile screens. According to Eric Bright, Vice President of Partnerships & Product Strategy, North America at GameSir, the collaboration aimed higher than a simple reskin. “Our goal wasn’t simply to build another controller. We wanted to create the ultimate Fortnite experience—from the premium hardware to the authentic character-inspired designs,” Bright stated.

Hardware Breakdown: G8 Plus vs. X5 Lite for Xbox

The collection splits its utility between stationary high-performance play and lightweight portable play. The G8 Plus serves as the multi-platform powerhouse, offering robust ergonomics for extended play sessions across mobile ecosystems. Meanwhile, the GameSir X5 Lite for Xbox Fortnite Edition prioritizes an ultra-lightweight portable footprint and responsive wired performance.

Photo: prnewswire.com

Both models integrate character-inspired aesthetics and ship with collectible packaging. Crucially, the hardware value is augmented by digital incentives. Every controller includes a unique in-game bonus item tied to specific editions. Buyers unlock cosmetic rewards ranging from emotes like Bully, Burpee, Gun Show, Page-Turner, Go! Go! Go!, and Harmony, to distinct gliders such as the Extra Cheese, Storm Sigil, Cerberus, and Snow Squall.

The Business of Peripheral Licensing and Ecosystem Reach

The partnership was facilitated by IMG Licensing. Louie Sandoval, Vice President of Global Gaming at IMG Licensing, emphasized the strategic alignment of the venture, noting that GameSir’s strong reputation for gaming peripherals made them an outstanding partner.

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The collection supports Fortnite’s diverse gameplay modes, spanning Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, and developer-made experiences.

Global Retail Rollout and Availability

Distribution will span GameSir’s direct storefront alongside major global retail partners, including Amazon, Best Buy, AliExpress, TikTok Shop, and Walmart. While exact pricing tiers and precise release dates remain unannounced, the hardware rollout marks an expansion for officially licensed mobile accessories.