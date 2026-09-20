Scientists Open 10-Year-Old Sealed Envelope, But Gravity Mystery Deepens

For more than two centuries, physicists have grappled with the universal gravitational constant, or “big G,” a fundamental metric defining the strength of gravity across the cosmos. According to ScienceDaily, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) spent nearly a decade trying to resolve persistent discrepancies in big G measurements, culminating in the opening of a secretly sealed envelope on July 11, 2024, at the Conference on Precision Electromagnetic Measurements in Aurora, Colorado—a delayed unveiling that ultimately confirmed deep, unresolved experimental tensions in modern physics.

The Elusive Nature of Big G

Gravity remains extraordinarily weak compared to electromagnetism. A tiny magnet easily lifts a paper clip against the entire gravitational pull of planet Earth. This microscopic force level turns laboratory measurement into an immense engineering hurdle. Researchers must measure gravitational attraction between relatively small masses that are roughly 500 billion trillion times smaller than Earth itself. Isaac Newton first described gravity mathematically over 225 years ago, yet modern instruments still produce conflicting values for big G, differing by about one part in 10,000.

That discrepancy exceeds expected experimental uncertainties. It forces an uncomfortable question upon the physics community: are labs overlooking subtle environmental flaws, or is our fundamental understanding of gravity incomplete?

Recreating the BIPM Standard at NIST

To investigate the mismatch, NIST physicist Stephan Schlamminger and his colleagues attempted to replicate a landmark 2007 experiment performed by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) in Sèvres, France. Schlamminger wanted to see whether an independent team in Gaithersburg, Maryland, could achieve the exact same output.

To eliminate confirmation bias, Schlamminger took extreme precautions. He asked colleague Patrick Abbott to scramble part of the data. Abbott secretly subtracted a hidden numerical value from measurements involving specific experimental masses. Only Abbott held the key. Until that value was unlocked, Schlamminger had no way of knowing what his own team’s apparatus had recorded.

The Envelope Opening and Persistent Uncertainty

The unveiling faced delays. Schlamminger originally planned to open the envelope in 2022 but halted at the final hour after realizing that subtle air pressure fluctuations could skew the data. He spent two more years refining the analysis.

Photo: europesays.com

On July 11, 2024, at the Aurora conference, the moment finally arrived. Schlamminger skipped morning sessions, consumed by worries over temperature shifts and pressure gradients. He recalled: “I had really dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s of the experiment.”

Opening Abbott’s envelope during his afternoon presentation brought initial relief. The secret value needed to be large and negative for the NIST results to align with expectations, and it was.