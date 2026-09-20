Meta Challenges UK Online Safety Act Over WhatsApp and Instagram Classification

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has initiated a fresh legal challenge against the UK online safety regulator, Ofcom, disputing the classification of WhatsApp and Instagram under Category 1 of the Online Safety Act, according to reports by The Guardian and the Financial Times. The dispute targets how regulatory duties regarding fraudulent advertising, transparency, and the handling of illegal content are applied to private messaging services.

The Bottom Line Regulatory Friction: Meta argues that some of the Category 1 duties are not designed for private one-to-one and small-group messaging services like WhatsApp .

argues that some of the Category 1 duties are not designed for private one-to-one and small-group messaging services like . Broad Industry Pushback: Meta joins firms like Roblox and Quora in contesting Ofcom classifications, while platforms such as TikTok and X challenge separate information requests.

joins firms like and in contesting classifications, while platforms such as and challenge separate information requests. Implementation Delays: British officials, including former junior minister Damian Collins, characterize these legal maneuvers as “lawfare” designed to frustrate regulatory enforcement.

Challenging the Category 1 Framework

The core of the dispute centers on Ofcom‘s decision to place WhatsApp and Instagram on its register as Category 1 services. Under the UK’s Online Safety Act, these designated services face heightened compliance mandates. According to reporting from the Financial Times, these requirements include robust measures to counter fraudulent advertising, enhanced transparency, and stricter protocols for handling illegal content.

However, Meta contends that applying these rigorous public-platform standards to private, one-to-one and small-group messaging services creates an unworkable compliance paradox.

Platform Assigned Classification Core Regulatory Dispute WhatsApp Category 1 Application of duties to private one-to-one and small-group messaging. Instagram Category 1 Disputed transparency, user control, and fraud mitigation mandates. Roblox / Quora Categorized Services Challenging overarching categorization criteria set by Ofcom.

Financial and Administrative Headwinds for the Regulator

This litigation compounds existing friction between big tech firms and British authorities. Beyond classification disputes, Meta has previously challenged the fee structure used by Ofcom to fund its regulatory operations. Ofcom recovers enforcement costs via fees levied on technology companies, calculated as a proportion of their qualifying worldwide revenue. Meta has argued that this methodology imposes a disproportionate burden on larger companies.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Furthermore, information requests issued by the regulator have met stiff resistance. Meta, alongside TikTok and X, has pushed back against specific regulatory inquiries, asserting that certain demands exceed what is allowed under the law and fail the test of being necessary and proportionate.

Public officials have expressed growing frustration over the slow pace of implementation. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy criticized enforcement timelines, stating that progress has been “incredibly slow” and expressing a desire for Ofcom to enforce the law more robustly. Conversely, Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom‘s group director for online safety, noted that the agency operates within a “highly litigious environment” and remains “underwhelmed” by progress.

Strategic Intent and Implementation Timelines

The Online Safety Act has rolled out in stages since April 2025, with further regulatory phases scheduled through the autumn of 2026. While Ofcom pushes forward with requirements covering user empowerment, identity verification, and protections for content of democratic importance, ongoing court battles threaten to bog down the administrative process.

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Damian Collins asserted that the legal challenges represent “a deliberate strategy by Meta to frustrate and delay the implementation of the Online Safety Act,” noting that large technology firms possess “limitless resources” to tie up regulatory bodies in prolonged court proceedings.

As the legal battle moves through the UK courts, the outcome will establish vital precedents for how digital regulators enforce safety mandates on communication tools.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.