El Médano Celebrates 19th Romería Barquera in Honor of Our Lady of Mercy

On September 20, 2026, the coastal community of El Médano in Granadilla de Abona celebrates its traditional Romería Barquera in honor of Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes de Roja, drawing thousands of devotees to the island’s southern shoreline for a blend of maritime heritage, folklore, and community devotion.

Maritime Devotion Along the Granadilla de Abona Coastline

The nineteenth edition of the Romería Barquera anchors the weekend festivities in El Médano, turning a quiet coastal neighborhood into a vibrant cultural focal point. Festivities begin around 12:30 p.m. following a solemn morning mass at the heart of the community. During this service, parishioners and attendees present a solidarity offering to the Virgin.

Music and traditional dance shape the rhythm of the daytime pilgrimage. Participants march alongside the traditional dancers of El Hierro, the energetic melodies of the fanfarria de Puerto de la Cruz, and various regional folkloric groups. Following the overland parade, the celebration shifts to the water. The image of Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes de Roja is carefully transferred to a vessel for a maritime procession, touring the local bay before returning safely to the parish church.

Bolstering Public Transit for Island-Wide Access

Managing the influx of visitors to a coastal event of this scale requires careful logistical coordination. TITSA, the island’s primary public transport operator, introduced 2,100 additional bus seats dedicated exclusively to the El Médano routes on Sunday, ensuring that pilgrims and spectators from across Tenerife could travel without relying on private vehicles.

A Packed Cultural Calendar Spanning the Weekend

The Romería Barquera is merely the centerpiece of a multi-day schedule honoring the local patron saint. Saturday’s events set an energetic tone, starting in the morning with dedicated children’s activities designed for families. As daylight faded, Saturday’s religious observances featured an evening mass followed by a solemn procession through the streets, accompanied by the Sociedad Cultural José Reyes Martín music band.

The night skies over the bay lit up with a traditional fireworks display, paving the way for open-air dances known locally as verbenas. Saturday night crowds enjoyed performances by Grupo La Calle and Joven Sensación, while Sunday’s post-romería festivities feature a massive evening lineup including Dorada Band, Sonora Olympia, Maquinaria Band, Malibu Band, and Tropín.

The town’s tribute to Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes de Roja will officially draw to a close on Thursday, September 24, the feast day of the patron saint. A solemn mass at 8:30 p.m. will precede the atmospheric procession of the candles, culminating in a traditional communal hot chocolate gathering for all attendees.

Looking Ahead at Coastal Traditions

Balancing solemn solidarity offerings with vibrant public celebrations keeps the cultural identity of Granadilla de Abona firmly alive.

Photo: eldigitalsur.com

Have you ever experienced a traditional Canarian maritime procession, or do you plan to join the festivities in Granadilla de Abona next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.