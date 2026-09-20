Czech Existing Apartment Sales Grow as Prices Hit Record Highs

In the Czech residential real estate market, secondary apartment sales reached a cumulative 28,571 transactions during the first seven months of the year, representing an increase year-over-year and a surge compared to the same period in 2024, according to property registry data analyzed by Maxima Reality.

Here is the math. While transaction volumes expanded across the broader national footprint, metropolitan centers experienced contrasting momentum. Prague transaction volumes remained flat compared to the previous year, whereas Brno recorded a decline. Conversely, regional markets outside the major urban centers saw sales volume climb year-over-year and against 2024 baselines. Despite these shifting regional velocities, the national median price for a secondary apartment hit a historic peak of 4.3 million CZK in July.

The Bottom Line

Record Valuations: The median price for secondary apartments nationwide reached 4.3 million CZK in July, driven by sustained demand.

The median price for secondary apartments nationwide reached 4.3 million CZK in July, driven by sustained demand. Metropolitan Divergence: Prague pricing surged to an average of 152,430 CZK per square meter—a 13,000 CZK jump year-over-year—while regional sellers increasingly face pricing resistance, forcing price cuts of 200,000 to 300,000 CZK.

Prague pricing surged to an average of 152,430 CZK per square meter—a 13,000 CZK jump year-over-year—while regional sellers increasingly face pricing resistance, forcing price cuts of 200,000 to 300,000 CZK. Investor Pivot: High entry barriers for standard buy-to-let properties are pushing capital toward alternative strategies, such as larger units designated for subdivision or layout restructuring.

Pricing Pressures and Square Meter Valuations

In Prague, the average price per square meter reached 152,430 CZK in July, outpacing prior-year levels by roughly 13,000 CZK. Brno followed a similar trajectory, with average square meter prices landing at 119,794 CZK, marking an increase of approximately 10,000 CZK. Meanwhile, the rest of the country recorded a more modest baseline at 62,467 CZK per square meter, reflecting gains of several thousand crowns year-over-year.

According to Jakub Šolar, commercial director at Maxima Reality, high capital requirements in Prague mean that larger apartments are colliding with consumer purchasing power limits. However, garconnes and studio apartments remain resilient. These units offer the lowest absolute entry cost for retail buyers while retaining strong appeal for investors targeting rental yields.

Shifting Strategies Among Real Estate Investors

Analysis published by real estate platform Century 21 indicates that forward demand for 1+kk investment flats is softening as they may become more expensive and more difficult to finance. Rather than abandoning the asset class entirely, market participants are altering their acquisition tactics.

Photo: newstream.cz

As noted by Radek Šimek of Century 21, investors are increasingly bypassing standard turnkey apartments to acquire larger properties with a more favorable price per square meter. These assets allow purchasers to reconfigure internal layouts or physically partition spaces to optimize yield per square meter, moving away from conventional single-unit rental strategies.

Region Average Price per Sqm (July) YoY Price Change Sales Volume Trend (7M) Prague 152,430 CZK +13,000 CZK Flat YoY Brno 119,794 CZK +10,000 CZK YoY decline Rest of Czech Republic 62,467 CZK Low single-digit growth YoY growth (vs. 2024)

Regional Corrections and Widening Negotiation Spreads

While Prague asset values remain supported by concentrated demand, regional markets are displaying clear signals of price correction. Real estate analysts note that sellers outside the major metropolises are increasingly forced to adjust expectations, with price reductions ranging from 200,000 CZK to 300,000 CZK per transaction becoming more frequent.

Photo: ceskenoviny.cz

This dynamic widens the gap between initial asking prices and closed transaction figures. For market participants, this spread creates a wider window for tactical negotiation.