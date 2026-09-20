AirAsia Resumes Direct Flights from Kota Kinabalu to Sibu and Bintulu

AirAsia is set to reintroduce air connectivity between Sabah and Sarawak with direct flights from Kota Kinabalu to Sibu and Bintulu starting in November 2026. The network expansion responds to rising passenger demand, giving travellers streamlined access via Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) without the hurdle of navigating connecting flights.

Bridging Sabah and Central Sarawak With Direct Airbus A320 Services

The upcoming schedule adjustments form a key component of AirAsia’s Northern Winter 2026 (NW26) operational rollout. According to coverage by the Kuching Borneo, the Kota Kinabalu – Bintulu direct service will officially resume on November 1, operating with a frequency of three flights weekly utilizing the Airbus A320 aircraft. Shortly thereafter, the Kota Kinabalu – Sibu direct service restarts on November 2, running four times weekly.

Flight durations for these revived sectors offer an improvement for regional commuters. The journey connecting Kota Kinabalu to Sibu (SBW) takes approximately one hour and 10 minutes. Meanwhile, the reverse Sibu to Kota Kinabalu leg runs around one hour and 15 minutes.

Economic Ripple Effects and Competitive Scheduling Amid Rising Demand

The reinstatement of these intra-island routes arrives alongside broader capacity boosts across East Malaysian skies. Regional outlets including the Borneo Post note that Malaysia Airlines and Firefly are also boosting flights to accommodate rising demand between Sabah and Sarawak. For AirAsia, deploying the Airbus fleet directly into secondary hubs like Bintulu (BTU) and Sibu revitalizes regional trade networks.

Photo: kuchingborneo.info

Ticket sales for the NW26 season are already live on AirAsia’s booking platform. Initial pricing structures reflect competitive positioning, with one-way fares for the Kota Kinabalu – Sibu route starting around RM143, while the reverse flights list entry fares beginning near RM135. Naturally, final ticket prices fluctuate depending on specific travel dates, seat availability, and standard booking conditions.

What This Means for Regional Travellers

Moving between Sabah and Sarawak’s central business districts often meant booking connecting flights or alternative routes. By re-establishing these direct links, AirAsia eliminates logistical friction for passengers. Whether you are planning a holiday or coordinating corporate travel, the November 2026 rollout restores regional connectivity to East Malaysia’s aviation infrastructure. How will these renewed schedules influence your travel plans across Borneo later this year? Drop a comment below and share your thoughts.