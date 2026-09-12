Genius Sports, Chris Paul and Words + Pictures Launch Athlete-Led Sports Media Company

Chris Paul, Genius Sports, and Words + Pictures Launch Athlete-Led Media Venture

Genius Sports Limited, NBA All-Star Chris Paul, and Connor Schell’s Words + Pictures announced a joint venture on September 8, 2026, to launch a new athlete-led sports media company. Combining Paul’s Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment with Genius Sports’ official data and AI technologies, the venture will develop original programming and content franchises hosted by athletes and creators.

The sports media landscape is undergoing a massive shift. That market demand forms the bedrock of this new tripartite venture between a global data powerhouse, a point guard, and one of the storytelling minds in the industry.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Enhanced Fan Engagement: By leveraging Genius Sports’ real-time tracking data and GeniusIQ platform, upcoming programming will offer granular insights into player tracking and tactical schemes, elevating the standard for analytical sports content.

By leveraging Genius Sports’ real-time tracking data and GeniusIQ platform, upcoming programming will offer granular insights into player tracking and tactical schemes, elevating the standard for analytical sports content. Brand Integration & Sponsorships: Genius Sports will act as the exclusive commercialization partner, opening new avenues for corporate sponsors to integrate directly into recurring, data-powered content franchises across digital and social platforms.

Genius Sports will act as the exclusive commercialization partner, opening new avenues for corporate sponsors to integrate directly into recurring, data-powered content franchises across digital and social platforms. Athlete Media Ecosystem: The venture creates a scalable network for athletes and creators to build personal media brands, shifting content control directly into the hands of the talent.

The Convergence of Elite Analytics and Locker Room Access

According to business wire announcements from New York on September 8, 2026, the newly formed company will pair the creative production leadership of Connor Schell with the proprietary tracking capabilities of Genius Sports. Schell, the founder and CEO of Words + Pictures, brings a pedigree to the table. His previous executive track record includes producing sports documentaries such as The Last Dance and ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Under his direction, the new entity aims to translate complex on-field narratives into premium content.

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On the technological side, the partnership leans heavily on Genius Sports’ expansive footprint across major sports leagues. Through its GeniusIQ platform, the company captures billions of real-time data points across premier competitions like the English Premier League and the WNBA. But the secret sauce of this venture isn’t just the raw data—it is the lens through which it will be filtered. Chris Paul brings more than a decade of firsthand experience utilizing Genius Sports’ performance tools to scout opponents, dissect defensive coverages, and evaluate personal output throughout his NBA career.

Venture Partner Key Leadership Core Contribution Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Mark Locke (CEO) Official data, AI tracking, GeniusIQ platform, and exclusive commercialization/brand partnerships. Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment Chris Paul (12-time NBA All-Star) Talent access, athlete perspectives, and initial programming host. Words + Pictures Connor Schell (Founder & CEO) Premium production, creative storytelling, and overarching content direction.

A Natural Extension of a Career

Chris Paul’s basketball resume speaks for itself. A 12-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team selection, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Paul ranks second all-time in career assists and steals. Yet, his enduring legacy in the sport may ultimately be shaped by his basketball IQ. Paul is positioned to bridge the gap between heavy analytics and fan-friendly education.

Chris Paul on the LA Clippers | Good Sports With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson | Prime Video

“The future of sports media belongs to the people who can bring fans closer to the game,” Chris Paul said regarding the launch. “Athletes understand the details, decisions and moments that fans don’t always get to see. By partnering with Genius Sports, we can combine that perspective with incredible data and technology to educate fans and tell stories in entirely new ways.”

From the corporate leadership perspective, Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke emphasized the strategic alignment of Paul’s intellectual curiosity with the company’s technical infrastructure. “Chris brings a unique perspective, tremendous relationships across sports and a genuine curiosity about how technology can help tell better stories,” Locke noted. “By combining that with Genius Sports’ data, AI, technology and media reach, we have an opportunity to build a differentiated sports media company and a powerful new platform for brands.”

Production Timeline and What Comes Next

With Connor Schell leading premium production, the partnership moves toward execution. While the first wave of content will be anchored by Chris Paul himself, the long-term blueprint involves scaling the network to incorporate additional athletes and digital creators.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

As traditional television broadcast models face disruption from direct-to-consumer digital ecosystems, athlete-led production companies are capturing market share. By baking official league data directly into the DNA of its storytelling, this new venture bypasses standard punditry, offering a product built for a generation of fans that demands both authenticity and empirical depth.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.