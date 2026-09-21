Georgia’s Dandridge Shows Why He Was a Top Recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs secured a commanding 45-17 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, marking a successful start to their conference slate in the SEC opener according to UGA Wire. Traveling for their first road game and conference game of the season, head coach Kirby Smart’s squad improved to 3-0 overall according to Sports Illustrated. While the offense experienced a few unfamiliar stumbles, the team’s relentless rushing attack and stifling defense defined a decisive afternoon.

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Entering the contest boasting the nation’s top scoring offense, the Bulldogs utilized a heavy ground game to dismantle the Razorbacks. Georgia ran the ball 42 times compared to just 21 pass attempts, finishing with 254 rushing yards and four touchdowns according to UGA Wire. The performance moved Smart to 11-0 in SEC openers throughout his tenure in Athens, though tougher tests loom on the horizon with a home game against the Oklahoma Sooners awaiting next week according to UGA Wire.

Ground Game Domination and Stockton’s Legs

Quarterback Gunner Stockton emerged as a primary weapon on the ground, showcasing a dynamic rushing dimension that had been largely kept under wraps during the opening weeks of the season. After recording just one rushing attempt across the first two games, Stockton scampered for 97 yards on seven carries against Arkansas according to Sports Illustrated. His performance featured a career-long 62-yard burst that set up a critical red-zone touchdown right before halftime according to Sports Illustrated.

“He never got touched on that play. There was honestly good blocking,” Smart noted regarding Stockton’s long run according to Sports Illustrated. Complementing the quarterback, running back Chauncey Bowens shouldered the scoring load by punching in three touchdowns for the Bulldogs according to UGA Wire.

Defensive Standouts and Stifling Run Stop

On the other side of the ball, Georgia’s defense completely neutralized the Arkansas ground game, restricting the Razorbacks to a meager 17 total rushing yards according to UGA Wire. Through three quarters—the duration played by the starting unit—Arkansas managed just a single yard on the ground according to Sports Illustrated.

Photo: si.com

Senior linebacker Raylen Wilson anchored the effort in the middle, earning player-of-the-game accolades with three total tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble according to Sports Illustrated. Meanwhile, former Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes made an immediate impact in his first conference game in red and black, recording four tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup while operating from the nickelback position according to Sports Illustrated. Smart praised Barnes’ high football IQ, describing the senior as wise according to Sports Illustrated.

Mixed Results and Injury Concerns

Despite the lopsided final score, the afternoon was not entirely flawless for the visiting side. The offensive line landed among the game’s positional concerns after allowing Stockton to be sacked three times by the Razorback pass rush according to Sports Illustrated. Additionally, the passing game absorbed an early setback when wide receiver Isiah Canion exited the contest with an injury in the first quarter, delaying the Georgia Tech transfer’s bid to become a primary target in the offense according to UGA Wire.

Conversely, wide receiver London Humphreys provided a major boost away from the primary stat sheet by blocking an Arkansas punt and executing key perimeter blocks according to UGA Wire. For Arkansas, the defeat compounded a difficult stretch for a program that has not defeated a Power Four team since 2024, leaving frustrated fans to don paper bags over their heads during the second half according to UGA Wire.

The Bulldogs will now turn their attention toward preparations for their upcoming matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners. Be sure to share your thoughts on the team’s SEC opener in the comments below.