Germany granted special permission for a Russian aircraft to land at Cologne/Bonn Airport to evacuate diplomatic staff following the closure of its consulate in Bonn. The expulsion came in response to an alleged attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport attributed to Moscow, prompting a reciprocal diplomatic expulsion by Russia.

Diplomatic channels between Berlin and Moscow are facing an acute strain following a sequence of retaliatory consulate closures and expulsions. Earlier this week, the German Foreign Office announced that a special Russian flight had been authorized to ferry home consular officials. Here is why that matters: while commercial aviation links between Russia and the European Union remain heavily restricted under ongoing sanctions tied to the war in Ukraine, this rare exception underscores the logistical necessities that occasionally pierce through heavy sanctions regimes.

The aircraft touched down at Cologne/Bonn Airport early Wednesday morning. Its primary mission was clear: extracting staff members affected by the abrupt shuttering of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn. But there is a catch, as this administrative evacuation marks only one side of a rapidly escalating diplomatic tit-for-tat.

The Catalyst: The Leipzig Airport Incident and the Bonn Closure

The sequence began when the German government announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn. Berlin linked the decision directly to an alleged attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport, an incident German authorities attributed squarely to Russian actors. Under the orders issued by the German Foreign Office, the consul general and the remaining diplomatic personnel were instructed to leave the country by Friday.

Russia has forcefully rejected any involvement in the reported drone incident. Moscow categorically denies orchestrating or having anything to do with the attempted attack at Leipzig Airport, characterizing the German measures as an unwarranted escalation.

Diplomatic Retaliation Timeline Actioning Country Affected Mission Reason Provided / Context Deadline Germany Russian Consulate General in Bonn Alleged attempted drone attack at Leipzig Airport attributed to Moscow By Friday Russia German Consulate General in St. Petersburg Countermeasure against the closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn By September 18

Moscow Counter-Measures and the St. Petersburg Closure

Diplomacy rarely operates in a vacuum of unilateral actions. True to form, the Russian Foreign Ministry swiftly responded with retaliatory steps of its own. As a direct countermeasure to the Bonn shutdown, Moscow ordered the closure of the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

Staff members stationed at the German mission in St. Petersburg faced an equally tight turnaround. They were instructed to pack up and leave the country by September 18, mirroring the departure timeline imposed on their Russian counterparts in Germany.

These parallel expulsions effectively strip both nations of critical regional diplomatic outposts. Consulates do more than issue visas; they serve as local barometers for bilateral relations and provide vital consular services to expatriate communities. With these channels closed in Bonn and St. Petersburg, ordinary citizens and businesses caught between two estranged states will find administrative tasks significantly harder to navigate.

Sanctions, Aviation Exceptions, and Wider Geopolitical Repercussions

Allowing a Russian-registered aircraft to enter German airspace required a notable bend in current European Union policy. Ever since the onset of the war in Ukraine, the European Union has maintained a strict ban prohibiting Russian-registered aircraft from flying into or across EU member state territories.

Photo: presstv.com.ng

Granting special permission for this evacuation flight highlights a pragmatic exception carved out for diplomatic necessity. Sovereign states routinely invoke international conventions—specifically the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations—to ensure that diplomats can safely exit a host country during crises.

As these diplomatic ties fray further, the broader European security architecture absorbs another shockwave. Intelligence sharing, regional consular protection, and open diplomatic communication channels continue to narrow. For now, the physical departure of consular staff from Cologne/Bonn Airport closes a tense chapter in Berlin-Moscow relations, leaving an open question as to whether any functional diplomatic bridges remain standing.

How do you view these escalating diplomatic expulsions between Berlin and Moscow, and do you think reciprocal consulate closures signal a permanent freeze in bilateral relations? Share your thoughts below.