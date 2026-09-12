Gianluigi Donnarumma Home-Jacking: Mastermind Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Ilyas Kherbouch, identified as the mastermind behind the violent July 2023 home-jacking of then-Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner Alessia Elefante, was sentenced to nine years in prison with continued detention by the Paris tribunal on Friday, September 12, 2026, following a high-profile trial that captured national attention.

The Bottom Line The Verdict: Ilyas Kherbouch, known as “Ganito,” received a nine-year prison sentence with continued detention from the Paris tribunal.

Ilyas Kherbouch, known as “Ganito,” received a nine-year prison sentence with continued detention from the Paris tribunal. The Crime: Seven men targeted the couple’s Avenue Montaigne apartment in July 2023, binding them and stealing nearly one million euros in luxury goods.

Seven men targeted the couple’s Avenue Montaigne apartment in July 2023, binding them and stealing nearly one million euros in luxury goods. The Broader Impact: Prosecutors highlighted a wider wave of high-end burglaries targeting celebrities across western Paris between 2022 and 2025.

The Anatomy of the Avenue Montaigne Raid

The incident unfolded in the dead of night on July 21, 2023, sending shockwaves through the European sports and celebrity communities. Seven perpetrators managed to breach the security of the apartment located on Paris’s prestigious Avenue Montaigne. Once inside, the intruders subjected the occupants to targeted violence, binding the couple while demanding valuables.

During the assault, Gianluigi Donnarumma sustained facial injuries from being struck with weighted gloves, while Alessia Elefante, who was pregnant at the time, was reportedly threatened with a phone charger cable. The intruders cleared the residence in minutes, escaping with cash, luxury watches, high-end jewelry, and designer bags totaling slightly under one million euros, according to figures cited by the Italian international footballer.

Inside the Paris Courtroom and the Prosecution’s Case

Prosecutors had sought a ten-year sentence for Ilyas Kherbouch, pointing to his long-standing entrenchment in the criminal justice system since his early teens. The prosecution noted that due to his legal trajectory, Kherbouch faces an extended period behind bars, with his earliest potential release pushed out decades.

Throughout the proceedings, Kherbouch—often referred to by the alias “Ganito”—consistently denied ordering the break-in. Meanwhile, a second co-accused individual, Khyan M., was acquitted by the tribunal. The courtroom atmosphere during the two-day trial experienced sharp fluctuations, marked notably by volatile exchanges when family members were temporarily removed from the chamber.

The Human Toll and Wider Security Crisis

Beyond the immediate financial loss, the prosecution’s case emphasized the heavy collateral damage stemming from that night. Authorities linked the severe psychological and physical shock of the home-jacking to a subsequent miscarriage suffered by Alessia Elefante. The tragedy was further compounded by the May 2024 suicide in Fresnes prison of one of the men present during the raid, who had reportedly faced severe threats for allegedly cooperating with authorities.

Here is the kicker: this case is far from an isolated incident. The Paris prosecutor’s office underscored that Donnarumma and Elefante were part of a broader, systemic wave of high-end home-jackings targeting prominent figures across western Paris between 2022 and 2025. Investigators tied Kherbouch to multiple operations of a similar nature, highlighting vulnerabilities in urban elite security.

Key Details of the Donnarumma Home-Jacking Trial Metric / Detail Recorded Fact Date of Incident July 21, 2023 Location Avenue Montaigne, Paris Mastermind Convicted Ilyas Kherbouch (alias “Ganito”) Sentence Delivered 9 years in prison with continued detention Estimated Stolen Value Just under €1,000,000 in cash, watches, and luxury items Verdict Date September 12, 2026

Looking Ahead at Celebrity Security Protocols

The conclusion of this high-profile trial closes a painful chapter for the victims while offering a stark reminder to public figures and high-net-worth individuals residing in major European capitals.

Photo: cnews.fr

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