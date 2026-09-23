GM CEO expected to attend Trump-Xi state dinner

General Motors CEO Mary Barra is expected to attend a White House state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping. The high-profile gathering comes as domestic automakers urge the administration to keep Chinese competitors out of the American market despite the president’s openness to foreign manufacturing.

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General Motors Chair and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra will join a prominent group of technology and industry leaders at the White House event, according to two sources familiar with the matter cited by Reuters. The Thursday dinner honors visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Barra’s presence places automotive leadership directly in the room with top executives from Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Tesla.

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Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa will not join Barra because he is out of the country, two sources told Reuters. Meanwhile, Ford declined to comment on whether CEO Jim Farley would attend the dinner.

Trade Barriers and Domestic Automaker Pushback

The high-stakes diplomatic dinner arrives at a sensitive moment for the global auto industry. The U.S. government has established numerous trade barriers and policies specifically designed to keep Chinese automakers out of the domestic market. Major automakers, suppliers, and dealers have actively urged Trump to maintain those strict boundaries.

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At the same time, Trump has signaled a contrasting stance. In a recent Fox News interview, the president stated that he would be open to letting global auto giants build vehicles in the United States if they employ American workers at their plants. If China wanted to come in and open a plant to build their cars here, I’d be okay with that, Trump said in the interview.

Scrutiny Over Cross-Border Partnerships

Domestic manufacturers face mounting political pressure regarding any commercial ties to China. Ford recently came under direct fire from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over its business partnerships with Chinese companies, according to Reuters reporting. That public rebuke highlights the delicate regulatory landscape legacy automakers must navigate as they balance global supply chains against domestic political expectations.

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As Barra takes her seat alongside tech giants and administration officials, the stark divide between presidential openness to foreign investment and fierce industry resistance remains unresolved.