GM Develops Sodium-Ion Batteries to Reduce Reliance on China

General Motors is advancing plans to develop next-generation sodium-ion battery cells domestically to reduce supply chain dependence on China. Announced by Kurt Kelty, GM vice president of battery and sustainability, during an Empower event in June 2026, the strategy targets commercial energy storage systems by 2029 while regulatory scrutiny intensifies over rival automaker ties.

The Bottom Line Strategic Pivot: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is investing $900 million into new battery lab facilities in suburban Detroit, including a more-than-500,000-square-foot prototyping plant opening later this year.

is investing $900 million into new battery lab facilities in suburban Detroit, including a more-than-500,000-square-foot prototyping plant opening later this year. Regulatory Crosswinds: The Department of Transportation, via Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, recently raised concerns regarding Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and its licensing agreement with Chinese battery giant CATL.

The Department of Transportation, via Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, recently raised concerns regarding and its licensing agreement with Chinese battery giant CATL. Supply Chain Realignment: GM is partnering with Denver startup Peak Energy to bypass Chinese-dominated lithium and ferrous sulfate supply chains by utilizing domestic sodium-ion chemistries.

Building an Independent Domestic Supply Chain The race to secure critical mineral supply chains has entered a critical execution phase. According to Kurt Kelty, GM’s vice president of battery and sustainability, the automaker is purposefully constructing a domestic ecosystem designed to yield results within a two-to-three-year window. Speaking to CNBC during an exclusive interview, Kelty emphasized that the long-term goal is establishing entirely domestic sourcing before products hit commercial scale. This localized manufacturing push focuses heavily on stationary energy storage systems, commonly known as ESS, deployed in residential homes, commercial businesses, and power-hungry data centers. Furthermore, a company spokesperson reaffirmed that this domestic prioritization will extend directly to future all-electric passenger vehicle platforms. The International Energy Agency indicates that China currently controls roughly 85% of the world’s EV battery cathode active material, upwards of 90% of anode active material, and commands an 80% share of total global battery production. By targeting alternative chemistries, Detroit aims to decouple from these overseas choke points.

Sodium-Ion Technology Versus Traditional LFP Cells To reduce reliance on Chinese-dominated supply chains for materials like lithium iron phosphate (LFP), GM has partnered with Denver-based startup Peak Energy. The collaboration centers on developing sodium-ion battery cells derived from more prevalent domestic materials, such as sodium extracted from soda ash. Here is the math on the technological shift: while GM currently manufactures LFP cells domestically alongside partner LG Energy Solution, leadership views sodium-ion as having significantly greater upside. Kelty noted that sodium-ion chemistry performs effectively across a wider thermal range and handles a higher number of charge cycles than incumbent technologies. Crucially for commercial operators, sodium-ion battery cells operate efficiently without active cooling systems. Removing active thermal management eliminates a major source of hardware complexity and structural cost for energy storage installations. Metric / Feature Traditional LFP Cells Next-Gen Sodium-Ion Cells Primary Raw Material Supply Heavy reliance on Chinese processing Domestic soda ash and sodium Thermal Management Requirement Requires active cooling systems Operates without active cooling Target Commercialization Timeline Active production (with LG Energy Solution) Projected commercial production by ~2029

Divergent Paths and Washington Scrutiny Market positioning between Detroit’s legacy giants has diverged sharply. While GM focuses on proprietary domestic development and sodium-ion breakthroughs, Ford has taken a different approach by licensing battery cell technology from China’s CATL for specific electric vehicle and ESS applications. That licensing strategy has drawn sharp criticism from Washington. Earlier in the week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed profound concern regarding Ford’s operational ties to Chinese entities, despite Ford being the top-producing automaker of vehicles in the U.S. Addressing the strategic divide, Kelty remarked, “they’re following a different path. We think it’s more valuable to develop this all domestically, take advantage of domestic supply chains, and develop a technology that’s actually better than the incumbent technology.” Battery experts point out that domesticating an entire supply chain presents multi-year hurdles, yet alternative chemistries may ultimately offer cheaper and more efficient pathways forward.

Capital Allocation and Research Infrastructure To support these ambitions, GM is deploying $900 million toward advanced battery laboratory infrastructure on its global tech campus in suburban Detroit. The centerpiece of this investment is the Warren Battery Cell Innovation Center, featuring a facility exceeding 500,000 square feet dedicated to cell manufacturing prototyping. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding capital scale. While a $900 million laboratory footprint represents a heavy commitment for a single automaker, it remains a fraction of the capital required to completely dislodge entrenched overseas industrial capacity. Even so, leadership remains committed to carving out an independent technological moat. “We are purposely going down the path of having American-developed technology,” Kelty stated. As markets open and regulatory pressures mount, the ability to source critical components entirely within North America will serve as a primary differentiator for industrial margins.

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