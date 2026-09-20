Gnarls Barkley Announce First Tour in 18 Years, Including UK and US Dates

Gnarls Barkley, the duo of CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse, have officially announced their first live tour in 18 years. Titled the ‘To Whom It Still Concerns’ tour, the November and December 2026 run supports their third and final album, Atlanta, bringing an end to nearly two decades away from the stage.

The Bottom Line The Return: Gnarls Barkley is launching their first tour since 2008, starting in North America this November before heading to the UK in December.

Gnarls Barkley is launching their first tour since 2008, starting in North America this November before heading to the UK in December. The Final Chapter: The 2026 tour directly supports their third and final studio album, Atlanta, which marked the end of an 18-year recording hiatus earlier this year.

The 2026 tour directly supports their third and final studio album, Atlanta, which marked the end of an 18-year recording hiatus earlier this year. Ticketing Details: North American pre-sales begin on September 21, with general sales starting September 24. UK general sales open on September 25.

The Eighteen-Year Wait Comes to an End

For music fans, the gap between 2008’s The Odd Couple and this year’s arrival of Atlanta felt like an eternity. When the pairing of producer Danger Mouse and vocalist CeeLo Green stepped back into the studio to record the comeback single ‘Pictures’, it signaled a profound full-circle moment. Green noted that the track stemmed from a childhood experience, acting as a bridge back to square one.

Now, that studio return is translating into a live spectacle. The duo last performed live on September 28, 2008, at Austin City Limits. The upcoming ‘To Whom It Still Concerns’ tour will finally bridge that 18-year chasm, offering fans a chance to experience the soul and pop craftsmanship live once more.

Inside the ‘To Whom It Still Concerns’ Tour Itinerary

The routing spans major cultural hubs across North America and the United Kingdom. The North American leg kicks off on November 5 at The Masonic in San Francisco, working its way through Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Boston, Silver Spring, and Toronto before wrapping up at Chicago’s House Of Blues on November 28. Notably, the tour makes a homecoming stop in Atlanta on November 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

Following the North American dates, the duo will cross the Atlantic for four UK shows in December. They are slated to play Manchester Academy on December 8, Glasgow’s O2 Academy on December 9, Wolverhampton Civic Hall on December 11, and the new British Airways ARC venue in London on December 12.

Region Tour Leg Dates Key Stops North America Nov 5 – Nov 28, 2026 San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, New York, Chicago United Kingdom Dec 8 – Dec 12, 2026 Manchester, Glasgow, Wolverhampton, London

The Philosophy Behind the Final Bow

Described by the creators as a “capstone to the Gnarls Barkley story,” the album Atlanta sets the emotional and sonic tone for these upcoming performances.

Photo: music.mxdwn.com

“The Gnarls Barkley ‘To Whom It Still Concerns’ Tour operates like an open book, exploring the universal matters of life, death and everything in between,” Green shared in a statement. “These songs are the silver lining to an otherwise sad story. Come, and let’s celebrate together the beautiful madness of it all.”

Back in 2006, the world was introduced to their breakout hit ‘Crazy’, which carved its name into chart history by becoming the first single to top the UK charts based solely on digital downloads, maintaining a nine-week reign at Number One. As they prepare to revisit their catalog alongside new material from Atlanta, the stakes are high for what is billed as their final artistic chapter.

Ticketing and Pre-Sale Logistics

For the North American run, Citi and Spotify pre-sales open on September 21, followed by an artist pre-sale on September 23. General ticket sales for North American venues launch at 10 a.m. local time on September 24.

Photo: rollingstone.com

For UK fans looking to catch the Manchester, Glasgow, Wolverhampton, or London dates, an artist pre-sale opens on Wednesday, September 23, with general ticket sales going live at 10 a.m. BST on Friday, September 25.