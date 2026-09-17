Godrej Wealth to Enter Asset Management Business and Apply for Mutual Fund Licence

Godrej Wealth Enters Asset Management Arena With Mutual Fund License Plans

Godrej Wealth, the wealth management arm of Godrej Industries Group, is expanding its financial services portfolio by targeting entry into the mutual fund sector within the next year. Led by Godrej Capital MD and CEO Manish Shah, the firm is preparing its regulatory filings to secure a mutual fund license to support its long-term growth strategy.

The Bottom Line Strategic Expansion: Godrej Wealth is actively filing for a mutual fund license, targeting entry into the asset management business in about a year.

Godrej Wealth is actively filing for a mutual fund license, targeting entry into the asset management business in about a year. Ambitious AUM Targets: The firm aims to capture Rs 3,000 crore in assets under management by the end of the current financial year, scaling to Rs 1 lakh crore across its wealth and asset businesses by 2031.

The firm aims to capture Rs 3,000 crore in assets under management by the end of the current financial year, scaling to Rs 1 lakh crore across its wealth and asset businesses by 2031. Geographic Footprint: Following its Mumbai launch in June 2026 and a subsequent rollout in Delhi, the firm plans expansions into six additional urban markets over the next two quarters.

Scaling the Wealth Platform and Infrastructure

The upcoming mutual fund business is designed to integrate directly into the company’s existing open-architecture platform. At present, Godrej Wealth provides high-net-worth and affluent clientele access to portfolio management services, Category II alternative investment funds, and bespoke investment solutions. In addition to the mutual fund license application, the firm is preparing to launch its first private credit fund, according to Manish Shah.

Here is the math on the firm’s growth timeline: Following formal launches in Mumbai in June 2026 and Delhi, management is executing a rapid regional rollout. Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are slated for entry during the current quarter, with Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata following in the subsequent quarter.

Capital Targets and Market Positioning

The firm has established clear quantitative benchmarks for its medium-term operations. Godrej Wealth has set a target of Rs 3,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by the close of the current financial year. Looking further ahead, the enterprise targets a cumulative AUM of Rs 1 lakh crore across its combined wealth and asset management operations by 2031.

This expansion capitalizes on structural shifts in domestic demographics. Rising entrepreneurship, expanding participation in capital markets, and intergenerational wealth transfers are accelerating demand for sophisticated wealth management infrastructure across India’s high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth segments.

Godrej Wealth Expansion Metrics Strategic Milestone Target / Timeline Current FY AUM Target Rs 3,000 crore Long-Term AUM Target (2031) Rs 1 lakh crore (Combined Wealth & AMC) Mutual Fund License Timeline Anticipated entry within one year Current Geographic Footprint Mumbai, Delhi (Expanding to 6 additional cities)

Competitive Dynamics in India’s Wealth Sector

As Godrej Wealth builds out its operational infrastructure, it enters a wealth management landscape. By combining an existing PMS license, a Category II AIF, an upcoming private credit fund, and a prospective mutual fund operation, the firm aims to provide comprehensive investment options.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.