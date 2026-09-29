Indy 500 Legend Gordon Johncock Passes Away at 90

Gordon Johncock, who secured the 1976 USAC National Championship and won the Indianapolis 500 twice as a celebrated open-wheel racer, died quietly at his South Branch, Michigan home on September 28, 2026, aged 90.

From Farm Tractors to Brickyard Immortality

Born on August 5, 1936, in Hastings, Michigan, Johncock’s affinity for motorsport began unconventionally at just five years old on his family’s farm, where he operated a John Deere tractor. By the late 1950s, he transitioned to racing Midwest super-modifieds, capturing his first 500-lap race on a quarter-mile oval in Galesburg, Michigan, in 1958. His trajectory steepened rapidly when he set a half-mile world record at Winchester Speedway in 1964, paving the way for his debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1965.

That 1965 rookie class remains etched in racing lore, featuring Mario Andretti and Al Unser. Driving a front-engine roadster, Johncock finished fifth—a historic milestone marking the final time a front-engine machine cracked the top five at the Brickyard. Competing across one of the most competitive eras of Indy car racing, he traded paint and podiums against icons like A.J. Foyt, Johnny Rutherford, and Rick Mears.

Defining Triumphs in 1973 and 1982

Teaming up with car owner U.E. “Pat” Patrick, Johncock engineered his finest career moments at Indianapolis. In 1973, working alongside chief mechanic George Bignotti, he drove a rain-shortened, three-day event, leading 64 laps to secure his win. But it was his masterclass in 1982 that cemented his status as an Indianapolis 500 immortal.

Guided by chief mechanic George Huening, Johncock fended off a ferocious charge from Rick Mears in the closing laps. He crossed the finish line a razor-thin 0.16 seconds ahead of Mears, etching what stood at the time as the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history.

Metric / Milestone Career Statistics Indy Car Starts 261 Indy Car Victories 25 Pole Positions 20 Indianapolis 500 Wins 2 (1973, 1982) USAC National Championships 1 (1976)

Versatility and Post-Racing Legacy

Beyond his triumphs on asphalt ovals, Johncock possessed a rare technical versatility. He claimed road race victories against Dan Gurney, clocked unofficial track speeds exceeding 200 mph at Indianapolis in early 1977, and even crossed over into NASCAR, making three starts in the Daytona 500. His competitive longevity was further underlined when he returned to the Brickyard in 1991 to finish sixth at age 54, before making his final competitive start in 1992 as the second-oldest driver in Indy 500 history at 55.

Away from the cockpit, Johncock maintained deep roots in forestry and agriculture, owning and operating Johncock Forestry Products in South Branch from 2010 onward. His achievements on and off the track led to him being inducted into the USAC Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Sue, his wife of 36 years, survives him, along with stepdaughter Valerie Heffelbower; his five children from his prior marriage to Jane, consisting of daughters Peggy, Patsy, and Pamilee alongside sons Wally and Gordon Jr.; and 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

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