Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album Announced Featuring Travis Scott & More

Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records have announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, a companion soundtrack featuring 34 original tracks set for release on November 19, 2026, alongside the game. The first six tracks—featuring Travis Scott, Fred again.., and Keith Richards—are available now on digital streaming platforms.

The Soundtrack Blueprint Behind Vice City and Leonida

When Rockstar Games drops a new installment in its flagship franchise, the cultural shockwaves usually ripple well past the gaming charts. On September 17, 2026, the studio confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will anchor the next evolution of its pioneering in-game radio stations, dynamic score, and musical touchpoints. According to a press release distributed alongside the announcement, the project features a “genre-defying roster of the most exciting and preeminent artists in the world” designed to capture the electric energy of Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida.

The strategic deployment of these tracks is already underway. The first wave of six songs hit streaming platforms immediately following the announcement.

The Bottom Line Release Date: Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album arrives on November 19, 2026, coinciding with the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album arrives on November 19, 2026, coinciding with the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Tracklist Scope: The full project will consist of 34 original songs, with an initial drop of six tracks available to stream right now.

The full project will consist of 34 original songs, with an initial drop of six tracks available to stream right now. Physical Variants: Atlantic Records and various retailers are offering multiple configurations, including a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, splatter vinyl variants, and exclusive CD packages.

Breaking Down the Initial Six-Song Drop

The initial six tracks released to digital service providers showcase a dizzying cross-section of modern music. The partial tracklist reads like a festival lineup curated by an algorithm tuned to maximum cultural velocity. Travis Scott leads the charge with “RHYNO,” a track produced by Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

Meanwhile, genre boundaries dissolve in collaborations like “Sexy Magic,” which unites CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., and Etienne de Crécy. The remaining selections feature Yung Lean with Future and Metro Boomin on “That’s It,” Morgan Wallen on “Last Thing You Need,” Rauw Alejandro on “Macacoa 2000,” and Keith Richards contributing “Bright Lights, Big City.” The remaining 28 tracks are slated for disclosure in the near future.

Photo: billboard.com

Confirmed Initial Tracklist for Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album Artist(s) Track Title Notable Production / Features Yung Lean “That’s It” Feat. Future & Metro Boomin Travis Scott “RHYNO” Prod. by Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy “Sexy Magic” Collaborative multi-artist project Morgan Wallen “Last Thing You Need” Solo vocal track Rauw Alejandro “Macacoa 2000” Latin urban contribution Keith Richards “Bright Lights, Big City” Rock catalog integration

Physical Collectibles and the Streaming Halo Effect

Beyond digital streaming, Atlantic Records is leaning heavily into physical scarcity to drive consumer engagement. Fans can pre-order the album in multiple configurations. Atlantic is offering exclusive versions including a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter edition vinyl, and a CD jewel case featuring unique packaging designs echoing the game’s aesthetic. Retail partners including Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters, and independent record stores are also rolling out distinct pressings bundled with custom posters.

Photo: consequence.net

This physical push follows a proven economic blueprint. Earlier this month, industry metrics revealed the massive promotional power of Rockstar’s media drops. Following the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 ‘Extended Look’ trailer, featured catalog tracks experienced spikes. For instance, Captain & Tennille’s “But I Think It’s A Dream” witnessed a 130,730 percent increase in global streams during the three days following the showcase compared to the previous week.