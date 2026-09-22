Grigor Dimitrov Suffers Upset Loss to Edas Butvilas in Saint-Tropez

Grigor Dimitrov suffered a straight-sets defeat to Lithuania’s Edas Butvilas at the ATP 125 Challenger tournament in Saint-Tropez. The opening-round loss on the French hard courts follows Dimitrov’s recent Davis Cup campaign for Bulgaria against Denmark.

Struggles on the French Hard Courts in Saint-Tropez

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov saw his campaign at the hard-court Challenger tournament in Saint-Tropez cut short in the opening round, falling to 22-year-old Lithuanian Edas Butvilas with a scoreline of 6:7(3), 3:6. Entering the main draw of the tournament after accepting a wildcard from organizers, the player was unable to find his rhythm against an opponent ranked 198th in the world.

The match marked an abrupt transition back to the Challenger circuit following international team play. The tournament entry offered the former world No. 3 a strategic opportunity to collect ranking points and secure crucial match fitness on hard surfaces.

For Butvilas, the victory represents a significant milestone against a top-tier opponent. The young Lithuanian arrived on the French Riviera carrying mixed momentum, having recently claimed a Challenger title in Lexington before enduring a difficult patch of seven consecutive losses.

How the Opening-Round Match Unfolded Set by Set

The opening set proved a tightly contested affair that offered virtually no openings on serve for either competitor. The first set passed without a single break point, forcing the duel into a decisive tiebreak.

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Dimitrov initially secured a mini-break to lead 2/0 in the tiebreak before Butvilas seized control.

The second set began with early promise for the Bulgarian as he held serve and manufactured opportunities to break. However, Butvilas utilized heavy serving to neutralize three break points in the second game alone. The momentum shifted firmly in the seventh game when the Lithuanian successfully converted a break point to pull ahead 4:3 before consolidating his advantage on his own serve.

Fading Physical Fortitude and Double Faults Seal the Defeat

As the match stretched past the hour-and-a-half mark, physical fatigue began to hamper Dimitrov’s court coverage. Struggling to maintain his early service stability, the player faced mounting pressure in the closing games.

Photo: novsport.com

In the ninth game, Dimitrov recovered from an early 15/30 deficit to earn a game point, only to stumble under pressure. Back-to-back double faults handed Butvilas an opening, and though the Bulgarian attempted late attacks, the Lithuanian closed out the contest with a second break of serve.

Transitioning From Copenhagen Team Duties to French Riviera Play

The quick turnaround from team competition to individual play played a prominent role in the buildup to the tournament. Dimitrov returned to the court just three days after spearheading Bulgaria’s Davis Cup delegation against Denmark in Hillerød, a northern suburb of Copenhagen.

Photo: Sportal.bg

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During that hard-fought away tie at the Royal Stage arena, Dimitrov delivered one of two points for the national team by maintaining an impressive individual record in the competition. The team encounter ultimately ended in a 2-3 defeat for Bulgaria, with Dimitrov dropping his singles rubber to Holger Rune as the squad fell short of returning directly to the Davis Cup World Group.

What Lies Ahead in Saint-Tropez

With the opening round concluded, Edas Butvilas advances in the Saint-Tropez main draw. The Lithuanian player moves forward to face French competitor Harold Mayos in the second round of the tournament.