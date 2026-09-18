GTA 5 Leaked Files Reveal Cancelled Liberty City and Trevor DLCs

Recently unearthed files from a massive 2022 security breach at Rockstar Games have revealed extensive details regarding canceled single-player expansions for Grand Theft Auto 5. Analyzed by modders including TJGM, the leaked archive spans roughly 192GB and exposes canceled projects like a massive Liberty City map expansion and the “Agent Trevor” DLC.

Inside the 192GB Rockstar Games Data Leak

The scale of the data circulating online far exceeds previous leaks. While a 4GB source code leak surfaced in 2023, this massive 192GB repository contains internal development tools, low-resolution early maps for Grand Theft Auto 6, and deep blueprints for abandoned Grand Theft Auto 5 single-player content. Modders examining the file structure are uncovering how far along these projects actually were before Rockstar shifted its institutional focus entirely toward the runaway success of Grand Theft Auto Online.

The Canceled Liberty City Expansion

Among the most striking discoveries is a planned single-player expansion set in Liberty City. Data inside the files allowed modder TJGM to map out the geographical boundaries of this unreleased environment, revealing a playable landmass significantly larger than its iteration in Grand Theft Auto 4.

“The perimeter of this mappa is tracciato in base alla posizione delle coste,” TJGM noted, pointing out that coastline audio zones were already embedded in the data directories.

The Fate of Agent Trevor and Cut Script Dialogue

The documentation also validates long-standing rumors surrounding episodic content featuring Trevor Philips. Known internally as “Agent Trevor,” the campaign would have cast the chaotic protagonist as a government operative. Assets recovered from the build include design documents for mission structures, soundtrack cues, and interior environments like a sprawling luxury villa.

Beyond massive map expansions, the leak exposes microscopic script changes made during the game’s original production. In an alternative version of the “Friendship Request” mission involving Michael and Tracey, the young character watches a fictional television show called “Jersey Jews.” Developers ultimately swapped this out for “Fame or Shame” before the title shipped to retail consoles.

What Remains Unconfirmed

While the repository contains proprietary development tools and early graphical assets for Grand Theft Auto 6, the leaked material reflects a snapshot of an active development pipeline from 2022.