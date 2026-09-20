GTA VI Soundtrack Debuts New Songs from Travis Scott, Yung Lean and More

Grand Theft Auto VI has officially expanded its musical rollout, debuting six new songs ahead of its November 19 release. The upcoming Atlantic and Rockstar release will feature tracks from Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, Yung Lean, Keith Richards, Rauw Alejandro, and Morgan Wallen.

The Bottom Line The Release: Rockstar and Atlantic are rolling out a 34-song soundtrack ahead of the game’s November 19 launch.

Rockstar and Atlantic are rolling out a 34-song soundtrack ahead of the game’s November 19 launch. The Star-Studded Slate: New additions include tracks from Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, and Yung Lean.

New additions include tracks from Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, and Yung Lean. The Heavy Hitters: The newly revealed tracklist spans genres, bringing in Keith Richards, Morgan Wallen, and Rauw Alejandro.

Decoding the GTA VI Soundtrack Strategy

The music rollout involves the streaming economies of Atlantic Records.

Inside the Fresh Tracklist Additions

The six newly detailed cuts showcase a diverse sonic palette. Travis Scott’s contribution arrives equipped with production from Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. Meanwhile, Yung Lean links up with Future and Metro Boomin on a track titled “That’s It.”

PinkPantheress anchors her involvement on a collaborative cut named “Sexy Magic.” She shares space on that particular track with CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Fred Again.., and Etienne de Crécy. Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones, contributes the track “Bright Lights, Big City” alongside Rauw Alejandro’s “Macacoa 2000” and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Thing You Need.”

Comparing the Media Giants: Gaming vs. Streaming Real Estate

Below is a breakdown of how the GTA VI music strategy stacks up against traditional sync licensing models.

Photo: pitchfork.com

Strategic Element Traditional Film/TV Sync Grand Theft Auto VI Rollout Release Window Simultaneous with visual media Pre-release singles Audience Scale Passive viewing demographic Active, highly engaged interactive players Partner Labels Boutique or studio-affiliated Major global players like Atlantic

As November 19 approaches, the cultural saturation will only intensify.

What are your thoughts on the newly revealed artist roster? Let us know in the comments below.