Harish Rawat To Take Resignation Proposal To Congress Leadership

Uttarakhand Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat announced he will step down from two party posts, following an Enforcement Directorate raid on his personal assistant, Chandan Singh Jeena, where officials recovered unaccounted cash, gold, and luxury watches.

The political fallout from a financial raid in Dehradun hit the senior leadership of the Uttarakhand Congress on Sunday.

Enforcement Directorate Recovery at Personal Assistant’s Residence

The developments follow an Enforcement Directorate operation conducted on Friday across multiple locations in Dehradun. Federal investigators targeted sites connected to alleged large-scale irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari Examination, held in 2016.

During the searches, the agency recovered 32 lakh rupees in unaccounted cash, along with gold and luxury watches, from the residence of Chandan Singh Jeena, who currently serves as Personal Assistant to Harish Singh Rawat. Rawat noted that the factual details of the situation will become clear in due course.

Party Leadership and Uttarakhand Committee Positions Affected

Rawat held two distinct roles within the organizational structure of the party: he served as a member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee executive and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee at the national level. Because he holds no current government office, no state administrative resignation is required.

Explaining his rationale for stepping down from his internal party positions, Rawat emphasized that he wanted to protect the organization’s broader political campaigns in the state from distraction or controversy.

I will take my proposal to the leadership for now. I will meet him and send a letter to the state president. There’s no such proposal that would cause anyone to be upset. If we fight on one issue in the state, I shouldn’t cause any disruption in that fight. That’s why I made that offer. Harish Rawat, Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Rawat added that he made his decision after remembering my Isht Devta, reiterating his desire to keep the party’s ongoing political struggle free from any perceived internal weakness caused by his association.

Broader Regional Observations on Karnataka Leadership Turmoil

Addressing separate political turmoil within the party in Karnataka during his interaction, Rawat offered perspective on executive leadership decisions. He praised the work of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, noting that despite an atmosphere of anger among supporters looking to strengthen the chief minister’s hand, induction choices rest properly with central and state leadership.

With Rawat’s resignation proposal now headed toward national party authorities and the Uttarakhand state president, the exact timeline for a final decision on whether his departure from the executive and committee posts will be officially accepted remains open.