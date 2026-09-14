Strategy Acquires 4,603 Bitcoin to Reach 845,050 Total Holdings

Strategy acquired 4,603 bitcoin between August 24 and August 30, 2026, for 369.7 million dollars, pushing its total holdings to 845,050 bitcoin. Meanwhile, Strive added 1,800 bitcoin as corporate treasuries balance long-term accumulation strategies with ongoing liquidity management and stock repurchases.

Corporate accumulation of digital capital continues to shift financial management models as major firms scale their cryptocurrency treasuries. Strategy completed a fresh round of purchases while simultaneously managing share sales, preferred stock repurchases, and cash reserves.

Strategy Adds 4,603 Bitcoin in Late August Purchases

Between August 24 and August 30, 2026, Strategy acquired 4,603 bitcoin for approximately 369.7 million dollars, bringing its total holdings to 845,050 bitcoin. The average purchase price during this period landed at 80,318 dollars per coin, according to financial data released at the end of August. Total capital deployed into bitcoin purchases has reached 63.73 billion dollars, with an overall average purchase price of 75,412 dollars per bitcoin.

Alongside the primary acquisition program, corporate leadership highlighted the broader health of the balance sheet. Strategy reported dollar reserves standing at 5.1 billion dollars alongside 1.61 billion dollars in USD cash. Net leverage was reported at 0.0% as of August 30, 2026.

MicroStrategy Preferred Stock Outperforms Bitcoin: A Digital Credit Analysis

Balancing Long-Term Reserves With Dividend and Debt Obligations

Michael Saylor, Chairman of the Board of Strategy ($MSTR), defined bitcoin as “digital capital.” In an official Strategy post on June 16, Saylor described bitcoin as Digital Capital . He explained bitcoin as a foundational asset of the digital economy based on its scarcity, global liquidity, auditability, and divisibility. Strategy presented a financial structure based on bitcoin that leads from digital capital to digital credit, digital money, digital yield, and digital equity.

While accumulation remains the dominant headline, the financial framework governing these holdings permits selective asset sales to handle corporate liquidity. On June 29, Strategy announced a digital credit capital framework. The framework included a dollar reserve policy, a preferred stock dividend policy, digital credit security repurchases, common stock repurchases, and a bitcoin monetization program. The company established the authority to sell up to 1.25 billion dollars (approximately 1.6789 trillion won) worth of bitcoin. However, actual sales are not mandated, and the proceeds from sales can be used for preferred stock dividends, debt interest payments, reserve replenishment, and security repurchases.

Michael Saylor Tracker Post Sparks Rumors of New MicroStrategy Bitcoin Purchase

Corporate activity during the period reflected these dual mechanics. Strategy generated net proceeds of 602.8 million dollars through stock sales to fund bitcoin purchases while simultaneously allocating 151.8 million dollars to repurchase preferred stock, designated as $STRC. Sourced figures indicate that 2026 year-to-date bitcoin sales reached 6,916 coins, including a notable sale of 3,588 tokens on July 6 to fund digital credit dividend requirements. Strategy’s second-quarter data showed that bitcoin sales this year amounted to 218.4 million dollars (approximately 293.3 billion won).

Strive Expands Treasury Holdings as Market Dynamics Shift

Strategy is not alone in expanding its digital asset exposure. Strive also grew its corporate reserves, with Chief Executive Officer Matt Cole confirming an additional purchase of 1,800 bitcoin. The acquisition cost approximately 143 million dollars at an average price of 79,431 dollars per token, lifting Strive’s total holdings to 23,156 bitcoin.

Photo: economybloc.com

Bitcoin Bear Market Over as BTC Breaks Out Against Gold and Dollar

The parallel moves underscore how corporate treasuries navigate fluctuating market conditions. On September 13, AMBCrypto analyzed that bitcoin was positioned between long-term buying pressure and short-term selling pressure, citing the price at the time as 77,106.64 dollars (approximately 103.55 million won). Executive commentary frames the asset as fundamental digital capital rather than a direct replacement for traditional fiat banking systems, though corporations must carefully manage capital market conditions and debt servicing costs to sustain the strategy.