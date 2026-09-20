Hasan Minhaj Reflects on Embracing His Muslim Identity in Comedy and Career

When Hasan Minhaj was growing up, his father gave him a very straightforward piece of advice: keep your Muslim background completely separate from your professional career. Years later, the comedian and actor has chosen to do precisely the opposite, weaving his identity, family history, and cultural upbringing directly into the fabric of his art.

Finding Humor in the Hardest Places

In a recent interview with Meet with Press, Minhaj opened up about how his upbringing as a Muslim and the child of Indian immigrants deeply informs his creative work, proving that difficult stories and heavy political themes do not have to strip away joy. Minhaj reflected on high-profile moments in his career, including hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he looked out into the room and spotted his father in the audience.

Reflecting Political Shifts and Authentic Voices

Moving beyond his own career milestones, Minhaj addressed broader cultural and political shifts, praising New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. He pointed out that witnessing the city’s first Muslim mayor take office marks an incredible moment for representation, noting a distinct departure from traditional political negotiation.

Minhaj emphasized that Mamdani’s grassroots campaign—starting locally from Jackson Heights, Queens, and the forgotten boroughs—exemplifies how historically marginalized stories make their way into the mainstream. It serves as a reminder to walk and act with moral clarity rather than compromising core beliefs.

Turning Personal Upbringing Into Cinematic Art

This commitment to authentic storytelling also drives Minhaj’s latest creative venture. He co-wrote and stars in the film Best of the Best, which follows two childhood best friends as they navigate joining their university’s competitive Bollywood dance team.

“So for me this is a love letter to my community. It’s a love letter to my upbringing,” Minhaj said, summarizing the deeply personal core of the project.

The Takeaway

By rejecting the old divide-and-conquer mindset handed down by previous generations, Minhaj demonstrates that cultural identity and mainstream success are not mutually exclusive. Whether through sharp political satire, commentary on municipal leadership, or a heartfelt cinematic tribute to Bollywood dance culture, he continues to prove that laughter and joy remain essential tools for telling the most difficult stories. How do you see humor shaping the way we discuss complex cultural and political issues today? Let’s talk about it in the comments below.