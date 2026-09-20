Direct endoscopic visualization of gas release in a lumbar disc herniation during a surgical intervention on a 62-year-old male provides a definitive visual confirmation of the vacuum phenomenon causing compressive radiculopathy, according to a case report.

The Bottom Line Diagnostic Value: Intradiscal gas visible on computed tomography (CT) can drive severe radiculopathy, requiring advanced surgical techniques for precise decompression.

Intradiscal gas visible on computed tomography (CT) can drive severe radiculopathy, requiring advanced surgical techniques for precise decompression. Surgical Efficacy: Endoscopic decompression offers direct visualization and treatment advantages that traditional open surgeries frequently miss.

Endoscopic decompression offers direct visualization and treatment advantages that traditional open surgeries frequently miss. Clinical Implications: Documented by researchers from the Surgical Fitness Research Pod and associated institutions, this case adds vital data to orthopedic surgery literature.

Unlocking the Intradiscal Mystery Through Endoscopic Precision

Lumbar disc herniations represent the most common degenerative abnormality of the lumbar spine, impacting roughly two to three percent of the general population and frequently requiring surgical intervention, according to data cited by researchers at the Surgical Fitness Research Pod at Novato Community Hospital. While the vacuum phenomenon—characterized by nitrogen gas accumulating within the intervertebral disk space due to advanced degeneration—is a standard radiological finding on CT scans, a gas-containing disc herniation producing compressive radiculopathy remains rare.

Diagnosing this pathology presents unique clinical challenges. Standard magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or conventional open decompression procedures often fail to identify the gas component. In standard open environments, the trapped gas typically escapes into the atmosphere or becomes obscured upon entering the disc space. Historically, confirming gas presence in traditional open procedures required filling the surgical field with saline and precisely manipulating the disc fragment with a probe to observe air bubbles. Without these specific maneuvers, the vacuum content is frequently missed.

Clinical Presentation and Institutional Findings

The case study details a 62-year-old male presenting with a three-year history of progressive right-sided low back and leg pain. His medical history included hypertension, migraines, anxiety, and prior right shoulder surgery. Despite exhausting conservative management options—such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, gabapentin, physical therapy, chiropractic care, and exercise—the patient experienced only temporary relief. Clinical examinations revealed diminished sensation in the S1 distribution, a reduced right Achilles reflex, and decreased strength of the gastrocnemius muscle.

Plain radiographs and advanced imaging demonstrated transitional lumbosacral anatomy, minor degenerative scoliosis, and severe disc degeneration. The surgical team utilized minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery to achieve both diagnosis and effective treatment, directly visualizing a gas-filled diverticulum compressing a nerve root and capturing visual confirmation of gas release.

Clinical Parameter Patient Status Age and Gender 62-year-old male Symptom Duration 3-year history of progressive right-sided low back and leg pain Prior Conservative Care NSAIDs, gabapentin, physical therapy, chiropractic care, exercise Key Physical Findings Diminished S1 sensation, reduced right Achilles reflex, decreased gastrocnemius strength

Advancing Minimally Invasive Surgical Standards

Authored by Stephanie Mendez, Mark Polemidiotis, Cyrus Nasr, Allen Justin, Anahan Joshua Baptist, and Yoshihiro Katsuura, the report highlights the collaborative efforts of institutions including Novato Community Hospital, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, the Hospital for Special Surgery, and the University of California, Berkeley. Published on September 1, 2026, the case reinforces the indispensable diagnostic value of CT imaging when evaluating persistent radiculopathy cases characterized by intradiscal gas.

By bypassing the limitations of open surgery—where intradiscal gas is routinely lost unnoticed—endoscopic visualization changes how spine specialists manage rare mechanical variants of disc herniation.