Hip-Hop Artists Who Passed Away in 2026

Tragedy tends of hitting the culture to arrive in waves, and the current year has forced hip-hop to bid farewell to several pivotal figures who defined its history and sonic evolution. As the community reflects on these profound absences, the music they left behind serves as a permanent testament to their enduring impact on global culture.

The Tragic Passing of Swisha House Co-Founder DJ Michael “5000” Watts At the top of the year on Jan. 30, legendary Swisha House co-founder DJ Michael “5000” Watts died at age 52 while at the Memorial Hermann Hospital located in The Woodlands, Texas. His relatives stated that Watts suffered from a lethal heart rhythm known as Torsades de Pointes, which led to sudden cardiac death. “It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that we inform the public of our beloved Michael ‘5000’ Watts,” a statement from Watts’ family read. “We truly appreciate the love shown to Michael throughout his career and we ask for continued prayers as we navigate through this very hard journey.”

Remembering Florida Rhymer Lil Poppa The following month, Lil Poppa died at 25 on Feb. 18 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Florida rhymer’s death followed a single-car accident he was involved in. Months later, his mother, Lynn Hickson, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram account regarding her son’s autopsy and toxicology reports. “The reports confirmed that methamphetamine was in his system at the time of his passing,” wrote Hickson in part. “As his family, we truly believe the drugs played a major part in what happened.”

Memphis Producer Tay Keith Left an Unforgettable Mark on Music In June, Memphis producer Tay Keith passed away at the age of 29. According to a WSMV 4 report on Thursday (June 18), Keith was found dead in his Nashville apartment. No foul play is suspected, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. Photo: newsbreak.com A day after his passing, his family released a statement regarding his sudden passing. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of BryTavious ‘Tay Keith’ Chambers. BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture.”