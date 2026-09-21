Republicans Target Las Vegas House Seat Using Trump No Tax on Tips Policy

Republicans Target Las Vegas Congressional Seat Touting Trump’s No Tax on Tips Policy

Republicans are aggressively targeting Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District for the upcoming midterm elections, leveraging President Donald Trump’s popular “no tax on tips” policy to capture the swing seat currently held by Democratic Representative Susie Lee. Nevada stands out with the highest concentration of tipped workers nationwide due to an economy fueled by hospitality and tourism. This makes the local debate over income tax policy on gratuities an intense testing ground for control of the House of Representatives.

At the Jackpot Bar & Grill, located roughly four miles from the Las Vegas Strip, registered Republican Susan Gonzalez voiced strong support for the policy. Gonzalez stated that she no longer has to pay taxes on the dollar bills she stashes away at the end of long shifts pouring beers and mixing cocktails, noting that thanks to Trump, “there’s more money in our pockets.” Even as rising energy costs and economic pressures persist, working-class voters in the district find themselves weighing the tangible benefits of lower taxes against broader financial headwinds.

The Battleground Dynamics in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District remains the most competitive of the state’s four congressional seats, featuring a diverse mix of working-class neighborhoods and high-income suburbs. In the 2024 election, both Trump and Representative Lee managed to win the district. Lee has represented the seat since 2019, consistently campaigning as a moderate and highlighting her record of bipartisanship. Her challenger this year is Republican nominee Marty O’Donnell, a composer known for his work on the “Halo” video game series, who entered the race with a $3 million personal loan and backing from Trump.

The high-stakes nature of the matchup has drawn massive financial commitments from outside political action committees. Ad-tracking firm AdImpact reported that Safety and Affordability—an offshoot of MAGA Inc.—committed almost $3.2 million this month for advertising to support O’Donnell. That outside spending matches the $3.1 million O’Donnell’s campaign has directly reserved through November. Combined pro-O’Donnell forces hold more than a $1 million advantage in the district’s ad spending race, outpacing the $2.9 million spent by Lee’s campaign alongside $2.3 million from the Democratic House leadership super PAC House Majority Fund.

Origins of the Policy and Legislative Clash

The “no tax on tips” concept has roots in Nevada. Trump first proposed the policy during a campaign event in June 2024, recounting that he was inspired by a Las Vegas server who told him she was being taxed too heavily on her gratuities. The proposal subsequently became law last year as part of a sweeping legislative package that also included tax breaks, social-services reductions, and immigration enforcement measures.

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The legislative package has become a central flashpoint in the congressional race. O’Donnell has sharply criticized Lee for voting against the bill, arguing that she rejected measures designed to help local residents. Lee defended her vote by pointing to provisions in the broader bill that she opposed. “More importantly, they came at the cost of cutting Medicaid and SNAP and healthcare,” Lee told The Associated Press during a recent canvassing launch in Las Vegas. Lee also noted that the tax exemption on tips under the current law is temporary and set to expire at the end of 2028. Consequently, Democrats in the state are backing a separate proposal designed to make the tax break permanent while addressing perceived structural flaws in the existing policy.

Weighing Tax Relief Against Declining Tourism

As voters weigh their options, the practical impact of the tax policy is being tested against a broader economic slowdown in the region. Lee argues that the tax cut fails to offset the financial pain caused by a significant drop in regional tourism. “When people are feeling the pinch at home all across this country, the first thing they cut is their trip to Vegas,” Lee noted. Data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority shows that Nevada’s overall tourism fell 7.5% from 2024 to 2025.

Trump participa en una mesa redonda sobre impuestos a las propinas

Whether local hospitality workers prioritize immediate tax savings on their gratuities or focus on broader economic pressures like energy costs and tourism trends will likely dictate the outcome in November. As both campaigns pour millions into advertising across the district, the outcome in Las Vegas will serve as a bellwether for how economic policy resonates with working-class voters in tightly contested congressional battles.