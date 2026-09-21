Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Falls to 29 Percent in Recent Poll

Donald Trump’s public approval has plummeted to 29 percent in a recent public opinion survey, matching a nearly two-decade low for a sitting American president last seen during the 2008 global financial crisis. The slide comes as voters prepare to cast ballots in the November 3 midterm elections.

Public Approval Plummets to 29 Percent

Public dissatisfaction with Donald Trump has reached a low point, according to a recent poll conducted by the American Research Group. The survey places the president’s approval rating at 29 percent, a drop that stands out against broader polling trends.

Most recent public opinion surveys have generally measured support for the president between 35 and 40 percent. Yet even before this latest plunge, his numbers remained noticeably lower than those recorded during his first term in office eight years ago.

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Economic Pessimism and Inflation Drive Discontent

Public sentiment regarding the national economy is even bleaker than the president’s overall approval ratings. Only 26 percent of Americans surveyed expressed a positive view of the economy’s direction, while 72 percent of respondents reported that economic conditions had deteriorated.

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Kyle Kondik, a professor at the University of Virginia, noted that the primary driver behind this widespread voter dissatisfaction is the state of the economy alongside inflation. Rising living costs and gloomy financial assessments have eroded public confidence as the political calendar ticks forward.

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Historical Parallels to the 2008 Financial Crisis

The current 29 percent approval rating represents a political trough not seen in nearly two decades. The last time a sitting president’s support dipped below 30 percent occurred in 2008, when George W. Bush faced public approval figures amid the depths of the global economic crisis.

Photo: HVG

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High Stakes in the November 3 Midterm Elections

The timing of this voter backlash introduces risks for the Republican Party. With midterm elections scheduled for November 3, the entire composition of the House of Representatives is up for grabs, alongside 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

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Trump’s party currently maintains a narrow majority in both chambers of the legislature. Plummeting presidential approval and widespread anger over inflation threaten those slender legislative margins just weeks before voters head to the polls.