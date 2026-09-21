Iran-US war latest: Trump threatens to blow the entire nation up after Tehran warns of painful strikes

President Donald Trump declared he is in deciding mode over whether to escalate the war on Iran, warning that entire-nation destruction is on the table as Tehran vows painful strikes against U.S. and allied interests amid collapsing regional ceasefires and surging global oil prices.

Deciding Mode and Ultimate Threats from the Oval Office

United States President Donald J. Trump made an announcement on healthcare in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on September 18, 2026, according to Evan Vucci and Reuters. President Donald Trump stoked regional tensions by stating he is actively deciding on the possibility of escalating the U.S. war on Iran, which first flared following initial strikes on February 28. In an interview with Fox News’ Trey Yingst on September 20, Trump offered a stark ultimatum regarding the conflict’s trajectory.

My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave. President Donald Trump

Trump added that very big things will happen in the war without elaborating on what that would entail. Separately, Trump asserted that the only options on the table were wiping Iran out, or letting its economy rot, unless both sides reach a deal. The Sept. 20 remarks echo an April threat against Iran when Trump said: a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.

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Amid these threats, the diplomatic landscape remains deeply fractured. Mike Waltz, the U.S. envoy to the UN, emphasized that the U.S. is determined to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and will continue to apply maximum pressure to that end. Speaking at an event in New York hosted by Al-Monitor, footage of which he shared in a post on X, Mr. Waltz called the U.S.-Israel war on Iran the continuation of a 47-year conflict and stated that the door remained open for Iran to return to the negotiating table if they do so in good faith. At the same time, Trump told Fox News that he is open to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

US President Pushes for War Options Amid Iran Standoff

Iranian Retaliation Warnings and Military Posturing

Tehran responded to mounting pressure with sharp warnings of its own. Iran would use new weapons and target locations not previously attacked if the United States launched a new offensive against it, Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, according to the Fars news agency.

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If a new aggression occurs, we will certainly change the weaponry and the geography of the war. Hossein Mohebbi

Mohebbi added that Tehran was prepared for a prolonged conflict. The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters of Iran issued a parallel warning that if the U.S. makes any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its positions and interests in the region will be targeted by sustained, effective and painful attacks, according to semi-official media Tasnim. Earlier, Iran’s military central command said any new attack would trigger sustained retaliation against U.S. bases and interests and that Washington’s regional allies would be considered parties to the conflict, adding that it had information that an attack was being prepared, without elaborating on what that information might be.

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The Iranian military also claimed that its aerospace force had tracked and destroyed another US military MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that Iran would have to keep fighting and negotiating to push back its enemies and consolidate any gains with diplomacy. The exchange marks the latest escalation in the seven-month war after a June memorandum collapsed, with both sides digging in before a diplomatic delegation led by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is due to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, where the Iranian president will hold meetings with country leaders on the sidelines of the UN gathering, according to Tasnim.

Iran-US war latest: Trump rejects peace deal as Tehran threatens precise attack

The U.S. State Department issued a security alert citing risks of unforeseen escalation in the Middle East, telling Americans to exercise more vigilance and be aware of possible flight cancellations and airspace closures. The warnings came after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group launched missile and drone attacks.

Strait of Hormuz Chokehold and Spiralling Economic Costs

The regional turmoil has severely disrupted global energy markets and infrastructure expansion projects. The crisis over the Strait of Hormuz could delay some QatarEnergy expansion projects because critical equipment is unable to reach Qatar, its CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Sunday at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York.

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Kaabi said that QatarEnergy was currently producing only a “very minute” volume of liquefied natural gas. A few LNG trains under QatarEnergy’s North Field East expansion are due to start up in 2027, with the North Field South expansion set to begin production in 2028, Kaabi said.