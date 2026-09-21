AFM Partners With AMC A-List for Exclusive Market Screenings

The 47th American Film Market (AFM) is partnering with AMC Theatres to grant AMC A-List members and the L.A.-based B-List Movie Club access to private market screenings at the AMC Century City 15 from November 10–13, 2026, creating a bridge between global film buyers and everyday theatrical audiences.

The Bottom Line The AMC Century City 15 Takeover: Select private market screenings and slate presentations will welcome real moviegoers alongside global sales agents and buyers. B-List Movie Club Integration: The 5,000 members of the fan-driven Los Angeles chapter will gain entry via Discord to provide audience feedback to filmmakers. Expanded Market Flexibility: Running from November 10–15, 2026, the 47th AFM features over 215 confirmed exhibiting companies with enhanced screening tiers that include hospitality, concessions, and red-carpet photo ops.

Redefining the B2B Paradigm at Century City

The American Film Market has operated as a place for sales agents, financiers, and international distributors. But as theatrical distribution models shift, the Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA) is introducing new collaborations.

According to announcements from IFTA, this year’s market—anchored at the Fairmont Century Plaza with screenings directly across the street at the AMC Century City 15—is integrating AMC A-List members and the local B-List Movie Club. By doing so, exhibiting companies gain an asset: unvarnished audience feedback.

“AMC A-List has become a powerful model for theatrical audience engagement, and our collaboration creates a unique opportunity for participating films to connect with frequent moviegoers and gain valuable audience response as they’re introduced to the global marketplace,” said Jackie Brenneman, President and CEO of IFTA.

Inside the B-List Community Partnership

The mechanics of this access rely on fan infrastructure. The fan-driven B-List Movie Club, boasting a local chapter of over 5,000 dedicated cinephiles in Los Angeles, will coordinate screening access directly through its active Discord server. This setup gives independent production companies a way to test how a theatrical crowd reacts to early-stage cuts, slate showcases, and world premieres.

Carrie Trotter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AMC Theatres, emphasized the cultural appetite driving the collaboration. “AMC A-List members are among the most passionate moviegoers in the industry, and we’re always looking for new ways to connect them with unique theatrical experiences,” Trotter noted, pointing out how the partnership unlocks content typically not available to general audiences.

Meanwhile, B-List Movie Club founder Brett Gaffney and Vice President Jenna Webster highlighted the communal stakes of the initiative. In a joint statement, they noted that “moviegoing is and should always be community oriented,” adding that inviting their members into the AFM fold “will help filmmakers see how a real audience responds to a film and will provide valuable insight into the direction of a future theatrical release.”

Global Exhibitor Momentum and Flexible Screenings

Beyond the audience integration, the 47th AFM is experiencing global traction nearly two months ahead of its November 10–15 kickoff. More than 215 exhibiting companies are already locked in for the 2026 event. Independent powerhouses—including AGC Studios, Anton, Capstone, Embankment Films, Gaumont, HanWay Films, Lionsgate, MK2, NEON, Pathé Films, Protagonist Pictures, and Studiocanal—are bringing slates to the table as international buyer registration tracks ahead of previous years across 55 countries.

To accommodate this, AFM is rolling out a menu of screening formats. Alongside traditional market screenings, participating companies can now opt for World and Market Premieres, focused Slate Showcases, and Amplified Screenings that blend theatrical playback with hospitality, concessions, and structured red-carpet photo opportunities for talent.

Event Metric Details for AFM 2026 Market Dates November 10–15, 2026 Screening Dates & Venue November 10–13 at AMC Century City 15 Confirmed Exhibiting Companies Over 215 global entities (including NEON, Lionsgate, AGC Studios) Audience Partner AMC A-List & B-List Movie Club (5,000+ L.A. members) Global Representation Buyers registered from 55 countries

What This Means for the Future of Indie Distribution

The decision to fuse industry deal-making with consumer-grade audience testing reflects a shift in the theatrical business. By bringing the ticket-buying public into the Century City multiplex during market week, AFM is providing a way to test commercial viability before distribution pacts are inked.

Photo: variety.com

As the industry descends upon Century City this November, the experiment will test whether real-time fan reactions can influence global film sales. Drop your thoughts in the comments below: Can audience-driven testing reshape how independent films secure global distribution, or does mixing buyers and fans change the nature of the market?