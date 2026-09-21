Mariana Ochoa and Ernesto Laguardia Confess to Secret Romance 20 Years Ago on La Casa de los Famosos México

During a broadcast of La Casa de los Famosos México, singer Mariana Ochoa shocked housemates by revealing a secret romance she shared with Ernesto Laguardia over two decades ago. Laguardia later confirmed the relationship, disclosing that he was dating someone else at the time.

Here is the kicker, this long-buried slice of history resurfaced simply because both stars found themselves sharing quarters under 24-hour surveillance. What started as casual banter during a house party quickly evolved into a headline-generating reality television moment.

The Bottom Line

The Revelation: Mariana Ochoa disclosed during a house party that she and Ernesto Laguardia dated over twenty years ago.

Mariana Ochoa disclosed during a house party that she and Ernesto Laguardia dated over twenty years ago. The Counter-Claim: Laguardia later acknowledged the relationship during a house dynamic, admitting he was balancing another romance back then.

Laguardia later acknowledged the relationship during a house dynamic, admitting he was balancing another romance back then. The Reality TV Stage: The decades-old memory returned to the spotlight purely through unscripted interactions on La Casa de los Famosos México.

Unearthing a Decades-Old Industry Secret

Reality television thrives on unscripted friction, but occasionally it acts as an accidental time capsule. Both Ochoa and Laguardia inhabited the peak era of Mexican telenovelas and pop music charts. According to coverage from Excélsior, the initial confession caught the entire cast off guard when Ochoa casually remarked about their past romantic history.

The disclosure transformed rapidly from a lighthearted anecdote into a focal point of the show’s daily narrative. When actress Gema Garoa pressed the issue during a house meeting, asking, “Ernesto me debe una respuesta,” the dynamic shifted. Ochoa leaned into the playful confrontation, questioning why the courtship ended so abruptly with the remark, “Me invitó a salir y después nunca más me volvió a hablar. ¿Qué pasó o no pasó?”

Fact-Checking the Past Under the Microscope

But the math tells a different story once the other party chimes in. Laguardia confirmed the outings, injecting a twist that re-contextualized the vintage romance for contemporary viewers. As reported by Excélsior, the actor admitted, “Sí te volví a hablar y salimos varias veces, pero yo tenía novia.”

Photo: excelsior.com.mx

That admission immediately drew reactions from fellow participants inside the house. Housemate Ese Pérez joked about the dynamics of the era, while singer Yahir questioned what Ochoa knew about Laguardia’s relationship status at the time. While Ochoa maintained she was unaware of the other partner, Laguardia insisted otherwise, leaving the exact timeline of their youthful romance open to interpretation.

Participant Role in Reality Show Key Disclosure Mariana Ochoa Housemate / Singer Revealed secret romance from over 20 years ago. Ernesto Laguardia Housemate / Actor Confirmed the outings and admitted to having a girlfriend at the time. Gema Garoa Housemate / Actress Prompted the public exchange regarding past accountability.

The Cultural Afterlife of Telenovela Icons

Moments like this demonstrate the enduring currency of nostalgia within modern unscripted television formats. Networks rely on veteran stars to bridge generational demographics, tapping into childhood memories of viewers who grew up watching these performers on prime-time broadcasts. By transforming personal history into narrative content, reality television breathes new life into careers built in an entirely different media ecosystem.

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As Laguardia hinted before the weekly elimination rounds, further details of their youthful romance might emerge if he remains in the house. Whether this sparks a renewed wave of archival interest or fades back into television lore, it underscores how contemporary reality formats extract personal history to captivate audiences today. What are your thoughts on vintage celebrity romances coming to light on live television? Drop your take in the comments below.