CIO Flat Spiral USB-C Cable on Amazon Sale: PD240W Fast Charging & Magnetic Design

The CIO Flat Spiral Cable CtoC series is currently featured in an Amazon time-sale running through September 27, 2026. The promotion covers 12 distinct variations split evenly across 1m and 1.5m lengths, offering up to PD240W rapid charging and USB 2.0 data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps for mobile devices and high-draw hardware.

Pricing Breakdown Across 1m and 1.5m Configurations

Shoppers looking at shorter tethers will find the 1m iteration available in six distinct colors. Moss green, calm blue, airy purple, light black, and standard black are priced at ¥1,880 down from a reference price of ¥1,980, marking a modest 5% discount of 100 yen. Meanwhile, the natural white variant in the 1m length sees a deeper price cut, dropping to ¥1,700 from ¥1,980 to reflect a 14% savings of 280 yen.

For those requiring extra reach at a desk or bedside, the 1.5m models provide a uniform pricing structure across all six available finishes. Light black, shell pink, natural white, airy purple, moss green, and calm blue are all discounted to ¥2,020 from a reference price of ¥2,290, translating to a 12% reduction of 270 yen per unit.

Length Color Options Sale Price Reference Price Discount 1m Moss Green, Calm Blue, Airy Purple, Light Black, Black ¥1,880 ¥1,980 5% (100 yen off) 1m Natural White ¥1,700 ¥1,980 14% (280 yen off) 1.5m Light Black, Shell Pink, Natural White, Airy Purple, Moss Green, Calm Blue ¥2,020 ¥2,290 12% (270 yen off)

Engineering and Power Delivery Specifications

Underneath the exterior housing, the cables utilize a durable nylon-braided jacket designed to withstand repeated flexing without exposing internal copper wiring. The standout architectural feature is the inclusion of embedded flat magnets along the body of the cable. This magnetic layout allows the cord to naturally snap into an orderly, spiral coil without the need for external silicone cable ties or Velcro straps.

By leveraging the USB Power Delivery specification up to 240W—enabled by compatible high-wattage wall bricks—the cabling infrastructure easily steps past standard smartphone limitations. It handles high-draw electronics like modern laptops, tablets, and digital cameras, while USB 2.0 data speeds cap out at 480Mbps for routine file transfers and peripheral syncing.

Availability and Purchase Considerations

The Amazon time-sale discount remains active until September 27, 2026, at 23:59. Because final pricing and stock levels fluctuate depending on the specific colorway and length selected, buyers should verify exact figures directly on the individual product pages before completing an order.