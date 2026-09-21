Trump Eyes Belarus Potash Deal Amid Escalating US-Canada Trade Conflict

US President Donald Trump announced plans on Truth Social to source agricultural potash directly from Belarus through a massive new trade agreement. Citing prices significantly lower than current Canadian imports, the move arrives amid escalating trade tensions and reciprocal tariffs between Washington and Ottawa.

Trade Tensions and the North American Potash Supply Chain

American farmers rely heavily on imported potash to fertilize their fields, and Canada is their largest supplier. In 2023 alone, approximately 90 percent of all US potash imports arrived from its northern neighbor. But diplomatic channels are fraying. Over the past few weeks, the trade conflict between Ottawa and Washington escalated as both nations slapped reciprocal tariffs on a wide range of imports.

Trump seized on these protectionist friction points to pivot toward alternative international markets. According to announcements shared via his platform Truth Social, Washington and Belarus are actively negotiating a massive deal to import Belarusian potash. Here is why that matters: Trump explicitly noted that the pricing structure of this proposed Belarusian pact sits substantially below what American agricultural buyers currently pay Canadian suppliers.