Astronomers scanning deep-space images by eye found dozens of ghostly dwarf galaxies that previous

Astronomers discovering 47 dwarf-galaxy candidates around three distant systems relied on manual visual searches rather than automated software catalogues. Published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, the study highlights how extreme faintness and low surface-brightness profiles allow ghostly satellite galaxies to evade standard detection tools.

Modern automated sky surveys are built to handle oceans of astronomical data, yet human eyes continue to catch objects that algorithms miss. When a team of researchers investigated the surroundings of three galaxies, they bypassed standard detection catalogues entirely to scan the raw images by hand. Their meticulous optical search produced 47 dwarf-galaxy candidates in a patch of sky where previous surveys had logged just four.

Inside the VST-SMASH Survey and the Manual Search Method

The discovery began with observations from the VLT Survey Telescope (VST). The VST-SMASH team targeted three distinct host systems: the spiral NGC 5068 located 17 million light-years away, the lenticular galaxy NGC 5084 at 80 million light-years, and the elliptical galaxy NGC 5087 situated at 100 million light-years.

Rather than use an algorithm to identify possible dwarf galaxies, Crescenzo Tortora, the VST SMASH survey principal investigator, and his colleagues conducted a meticulous visual inspection of VLT images to ensure no potential dwarf galaxies were missed. This involved masking light from foreground stars and other astronomical bodies to allow the faint ghostly galaxies to shine through.

Why Ghostly Dwarf Galaxies Evade Automated Catalogues

The primary barrier to detecting these objects is not total luminosity, but surface brightness. Automated source finders tuned to compact or high-contrast astronomical sources often fail to trigger entirely.

Photo: Spacedaily

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The newly identified candidates exhibit a morphological mix: there were dwarf spheroidals, dwarf ellipticals and dwarf irregulars. Some demonstrated internal structures that suggested they’re dwarf spirals.

“Studying these islands of nearly invisible stars is not just astronomical stamp collecting,” team leader Crescenzo Tortora, a researcher at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF), said in a statement. “It is the only way we have to solve some of the major puzzles of the cosmological model and finally understand how mysterious dark matter shapes and molds the entire universe.” Crescenzo Tortora, researcher at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF)

All of these candidate dwarf galaxies were found to have a mass between one million and one billion times the mass of the sun. Only four of the 47 candidates had previously been discovered.

Next Steps and Future Observations With the Euclid Telescope

Confirming the true nature of these candidate objects requires further observations. Fortunately, the region mapped during the VST-SMASH survey falls within the field of view of the Euclid space telescope.

Photo: Space

Euclid’s first images have already led to the discovery of a wealth of dwarf galaxies, positioning the space observatory as the ideal instrument to verify the findings. As team leaders noted, researchers plan to examine these same fields with Euclid to confirm or update their findings.