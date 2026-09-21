Will Earl Spencer’s Diana Book Damage the Monarchy?

Earl Spencer’s forthcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is set to reopen a very difficult time in the recent history of the Royal Family.

The Bottom Line The Spark: Earl Spencer’s upcoming memoir revisits fraught family dynamics, alleging long-standing friction and direct hostility between King Charles and Princess Diana.

Earl Spencer’s upcoming memoir revisits fraught family dynamics, alleging long-standing friction and direct hostility between King Charles and Princess Diana. The Palace Response: The Palace and former aides have rejected the book’s claims, with former communications secretary Julian Payne stating the quoted language is “just not language that I recognise.”

The Palace and former aides have rejected the book’s claims, with former communications secretary Julian Payne stating the quoted language is “just not language that I recognise.” The Timing: The book’s pre-publication leak threatens to overshadow a very crowded day for the royals, including engagements for King Charles, Prince William, Catherine, and Prince Harry.

Unpacking the Memoir’s Explosive Claims About King Charles

Much of the interest in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister stems from its settling of old scores with the Royal Family. The book portrays King Charles in a light that is almost all negative, suggesting he was jealous of Diana’s public popularity.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Among the more striking anecdotes reported in the text is a claim that the then-Prince Charles once complained about being treated like a child despite employing fifty people at age 43. The memoir also references an alleged comment from the late Queen, with a senior courtier reportedly claiming that her son “even resented it when I taught him the alphabet.” Other bizarre recollections include family debates over whether the then-Prince Charles’s ears should have been pinned back, alongside an assertion that Diana believed the King was in love with his valet—though the author himself notes that specific claim seemed improbable.

The backlash from the royal establishment was direct. Former royal communications secretary Julian Payne told the BBC that the reported remarks attributed to the monarch were “just not language that I recognise.” The Palace’s statement is reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth’s firm “recollections may vary” response following claims of racism by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2021.

Inside the High-Stakes Clash Over Diana’s Funeral

Beyond domestic frictions, Earl Spencer’s book delves into the volatile atmosphere surrounding Diana’s sudden death. The author delivered a passionate eulogy at Westminster Abbey. In the new memoir, he reveals the operational lengths he went to protect the service from tabloid interference, including personally calling newspaper editors to disinvite them after official invitations had already been dispatched.

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More controversially, the book details a fierce phone call between the author and the then-Prince of Wales regarding whether Princes William and Harry—then aged 15 and 12—should walk in their mother’s funeral procession. Earl Spencer writes that Charles unleashed a “stream of anger” down the phone, culminating in a stark warning: “Rest assured… we’ll forget her soon enough.”

Photo: bbc.co.uk

That allegation has been rejected by the Palace as entirely out of character for a man with a deeply compassionate nature who was dealing with his own grief and that of their two sons. Prince Harry has previously spoken about the emotional toll of that day, telling the BBC in 2017 that walking behind his mother’s coffin aged 12 was something no child “should be asked to do”, though he acknowledged looking back with a sense of gladness for having been part of the day.

Media Economics and the Crowded Royal Calendar

The timing of the memoir’s rollout is volatile. The leak of the book—compounded by the incident where unreleased copies were stolen from a lorry in the Netherlands—has thrust the House of Windsor into a PR challenge.

Charles Spencer`s Book "Swan Song My Sister Diana"

The publishing storm coincides with a crowded day for the royals. While headlines are dominated by family historical disputes, King Charles recently hosted a gathering of leading AI firms at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, warning against the existential dangers of unchecked AI. Simultaneously, Prince William, Catherine, and a newly returned Prince Harry are attending events.

Event / Milestone Key Figures Involved Primary Platform / Venue Swan Song: Diana, My Sister Publication Earl Spencer, Princess Diana, King Charles Global Publishing Houses AI Industry Gathering King Charles Dumfries House, Ayrshire Royal Engagements Prince William, Catherine, Prince Harry Various UK Venues

As publishers prepare for next week’s official release, the broader media landscape watches to see whether the Spencer family’s insider perspective will drive another global conversation about the enduring legacy of the People’s Princess.

The Cultural Aftermath and What Lies Ahead

The core question is whether this literary intervention will alter public perception of the crown. A memoir penned by Diana’s direct sibling carries a partisan veneer of familial authority.

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Contemporary palace strategy relies on swift pushback—as demonstrated by the rapid dismissal of the book’s harsher dialogue. Whether readers treat the memoir as a final word on a tragic era or merely as medieval-style score-settling among elite families will ultimately dictate its long-term cultural footprint.

Drop a comment below: Do you think historical memoirs from family insiders like Earl Spencer help heal old wounds, or do they unfairly monopolize the public memory of public figures? Let’s discuss.