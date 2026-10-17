HONOR X7e Launched in Colombia: Price and 7,500 mAh Battery

HONOR X7e Launches in Colombia with 7,500 mAh Battery and Artificial Intelligence Tools

The HONOR X7e is now available in Colombia with a launch price of $1.149.900 pesos. The device targets users who need long battery life, large storage capacity, and artificial intelligence editing tools without paying for a high-end smartphone.

Jorge Forero, director of Marketing, Comunicaciones y Relaciones Públicas de HONOR Colombia, said that the new phone addresses consumer demands for daily reliability. “El usuario colombiano demanda equipos que respondan al ritmo diario sin exigir recargas constantes ni comprometer el bolsillo. Con el HONOR X7e demostramos que la ingeniería de baterías de alta densidad puede convivir con un diseño delgado, marcando la pauta de lo que el mercado actual reclama en esta categoría,” Forero said.

Battery Capacity and Charging Performance

The standout feature of the HONOR X7e is its 7,500 mAh battery, which sits inside a chassis measuring 8,29 millimeters in thickness and weighing 204 grams. HONOR promises up to two days of use or 31,7 hours of video playback. However, real-world duration will vary based on screen brightness, internet connection, and app usage.

The phone supports HONOR SuperCharge 45 W fast charging. Furthermore, the manufacturer designed the battery to withstand 1.000 charge cycles without a significant drop in capacity.

Display Specifications and Photography Features

The front of the device features a 6,61-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels. The panel offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for smooth scrolling through applications, alongside a maximum announced peak brightness of 1.010 nits.

Photography duties fall to a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, backed by an auxiliary depth sensor. The hardware pairs with computational photography utilities powered by artificial intelligence. Localized features available in Colombia include Borrador IA to remove unwanted objects, Quitar reflejo con IA for glass surfaces, and Expansión de imagen IA to widen frames. Additional software corrects closed eyes in portraits.

Physical Controls, Durability, and Memory Configurations

A physical AI button sits on the chassis, allowing users to customize shortcuts for quick access to specific software tools. For durability, the device carries a five-star SGS drop-resistance certification for falls up to 1,8 meters. It also includes an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection, though the hardware is not submersible.

Photo: areacucuta.com

Storage is fixed at 256 GB. RAM configurations show slight discrepancies in commercial documentation. Initial marketing materials mention 8 GB of physical RAM paired with 8 GB of virtual memory via HONOR RAM Turbo, while detailed technical sheets cite 6 GB of physical RAM and 6 GB of virtual RAM. Buyers should verify exact specifications directly with authorized retail distributors.