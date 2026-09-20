How NASA color science helps photographers reveal ancient rock art secrets

NASA color science developed for Mars mapping now powers affordable software tools used by photographers to uncover faded ancient rock art and artifacts. Originally created by JPL scientist Ronald Alley in 1996, the decorrelation stretch technique untangles statistically bound image colors, revealing hidden details at global historical sites.

From Martian Landscapes to Hawaii Lava Flows

When space agencies look at another planet, standard photography rarely shows the whole picture. Most color editing tools simply stretch the contrast already visible to the human eye, leaving subtle chemical and mineral differences hidden in monochrome shadow. To gather the detail researchers required, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory developed specialized software designed to untangle colors that are statistically bound together in a photograph.

The underlying technique, known as decorrelation stretch, was originally invented at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as a way to map lava flows in Hawaii in preparation for a satellite instrument named ASTER, which stands for Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer.

The mathematical foundation traces back decades. A colleague named Jim Soha first proposed the core concept two decades earlier, and JPL scientist Ronald Alley wrote the definitive paper refining the approach in 1996. Rather than simply boosting visual contrast, the algorithm remaps an image’s color palette across a wider, decorrelated range by applying statistical mathematics borrowed from a theorem called the Karhunen-Loève Transform.

How a Medical Imager Adapted Space Technology for Archaeology

Jon Harman, a mathematician with a professional background in medical imaging rather than archaeology or professional photography, attended a rock art conference around 2005. There, he viewed before-and-after comparisons of Mars imagery processed through JPL’s color-stretching method.

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Recognizing the mathematical parallels between analyzing planetary minerals and rescuing degraded organic pigments, Harman realized the exact same processing could recover ancient rock paintings that had faded almost to nothing under centuries of weathering.

Harman developed a dedicated plugin named Dstretch for ImageJ, an open-source image processing and analysis program originally created by the National Institutes of Health. He later expanded accessibility further by releasing a companion smartphone app designed to mimic the effect on mobile devices.

The Costs and Practical Realities of Mobile Color Processing

The technology offers a stark contrast between high-end research origins and consumer-grade pricing. The ImageJ desktop plugin is priced at $50—approximately £44 or AU$70—while the companion smartphone app is available for $20, which translates to roughly £15 or AU$28.

Crucially, applying the technique requires no physical intervention with delicate historical artifacts. Researchers and photographers do not need to take brand-new photographs in the field; the software operates entirely on existing digital images, restructuring pixel data that already sits on hard drives and memory cards.

Revealing Angkor Wat, Egyptian Tombs, and Norwegian Sights

The practical applications of this cross-discipline jump have reshaped how field researchers study ancient sites. By remapping colors into vivid electric pinks, greens, teals, and oranges, the processing highlights mineral and pigment variations invisible to the naked eye.

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The software has already uncovered approximately 200 faded paintings at Angkor Wat that were previously unknown to modern researchers. It has similarly exposed previously invisible animal figures, geometric symbols, and line clusters inside ancient Egyptian tombs as well as Norwegian rock art sites.

What began as an esoteric satellite calibration method for volcanic terrain has turned into an accessible field instrument, demonstrating how open-source software and interdisciplinary crossover can salvage lost chapters of human history from seemingly blank stone.