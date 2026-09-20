How to Watch Warriors vs Knights: NRL Semi-Final Live Stream From Anywhere

To watch the New Zealand Warriors take on the Newcastle Knights in the 2026 NRL Semi-Final on Sunday, September 20, fans in Australia can stream every minute for free on 9Now or view free-to-air coverage on Channel 9, while international viewers can utilize regional broadcasters like Fox One, Sky Sports, and VPN routing.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the 2026 NRL Premiership finals series heats up. Andrew Webster’s Warriors squad heads into this elimination clash carrying the weight of a brilliant regular season that saw them finish second on the ladder, level on points with minor premiers Penrith. Yet, a bruising injury toll caught up with the Auckland side in their qualifying loss to the Dolphins. Now, they must defend home turf and secure a third win of the season against a surging Newcastle outfit.

Free Access and Broadcasting Channels by Region

Geography dictates your streaming pipeline for Sunday’s kickoff at 6.05pm NZT (2.05am ET, 7.05am BST, 4.05pm AEST). In Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming platform provide free-to-air access to the entire NRL finals series. Viewers simply need to register a free account on 9Now to unlock the live feed.

US fans have multiple avenues to catch the action. Fox One carries the fixture, offering a 3-day free trial before shifting to a $19.99 monthly subscription. Cable alternatives like Sling TV (incorporating the Select and Blue plans) also bundle access to the Fox network app. Meanwhile, OTT platforms such as YouTube TV and Fubo host FS2 and include introductory trial periods for new customers.

For international supporters outside these primary broadcast zones, dedicated platforms bridge the gap. The official Watch NRL streaming service offers an NRL Finals Pass priced at $72 (or £57 in the UK) covering all remaining matches of the postseason.

Regional TV Lineups and Subscription Alternatives

Navigating international broadcast rights requires knowing your local carrier. In New Zealand, Sky Sport holds the exclusive NRL rights. The match broadcasts live on Sky Sport 1, with streaming available via Sky Sport Now packages starting at $29.99 per day or $59.99 per month.

Across the Tasman Sea in Australia, Foxtel’s Fox League covers the game alongside Channel 9. Budget-conscious cord-cutters often lean toward Kayo Sports, which features introductory deals including a first-month promotional rate or a 7-day free trial before standard pricing kicks in at $30 a month.

UK audiences can tune into Sky Sports via the Sky Sports Mix channel. Standard television subscribers can add sports packages starting around £35 a month, while contract-free streaming via Now Sports offers day passes from £14.99 or monthly access starting at £34.99. In Canada, Sportsnet and the Sportsnet+ digital subscription platform (starting at $29.99 monthly or $249.99 annually) carry the live feed.

Bypassing Geo-Restrictions Safely with a VPN

Fans traveling abroad frequently run into regional IP blocks that lock them out of their domestic streaming accounts. Employing a Virtual Private Network solves this digital bottleneck by routing your connection through an encrypted tunnel to a server in your home country.

Security analysts consistently rank NordVPN as a premier option for unblocking overseas streams while protecting user data from interception on public Wi-Fi networks. Configuring a VPN allows expats and travelers to access free-to-air portals like 9Now from outside Australia without triggering geo-blocking protocols.

Team Rosters and Matchup Dynamics

The tactical battle on the field features two contrasting squads aiming for a preliminary final showdown against the Penrith Panthers. Justin Holbrook’s Newcastle Knights completed a stunning turnaround from last year’s wooden spoon to crack the top eight, dispatching the Rabbitohs comfortably in their previous outing. Spearheaded by prolific try-scorers Greg Marzhew and Dominic Young alongside defensive anchor Phoenix Crossland, the Knights cross the Tasman with momentum.

NRL 2026 | Knights v Warriors | Match Highlights | Round 3

The Warriors look to counter with a lineup featuring Taine Tuaupiki, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Ali Leiataua, Adam Pompey, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Chanel Harris-Tavita, and halfback Te Maire Martin. Their forward pack is anchored by James Fisher-Harris, Wayde Egan, and Mitchell Barnett.

Newcastle counters with a squad led by fullback Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young, Dane Gagai, Bradman Best, Greg Marzhew, Fletcher Sharpe, and Sandon Smith in the halves, backed upfront by Tyson Frizell and Phoenix Crossland.

Kickoff is locked in for Sunday, September 20 at 6.05pm local New Zealand time.