Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Keyboard Accessories Leak in Retail Renders

Samsung’s official Book Cover Keyboard Slim and Pro Keyboard for the unreleased Galaxy Tab S12+ have leaked through retail listings in Southeast Asia, revealing complete press renders and retail packaging ahead of an expected October 7 launch.

Ahead of an anticipated hardware drop, retail packaging for Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet ecosystem has surfaced across Southeast Asian distribution channels. SammyGuru and Android Headlines originally published the material, exposing two distinct typing attachments engineered for the unreleased Galaxy Tab S12+.

Samsung is sticking to a two-tier accessory strategy first deployed during the Galaxy Tab S11 product cycle. Buyers will face a choice between minimal travel bulk and full workstation functionality.

Deconstructing the Two Typing Tiers

The leaked product packaging and press renders outline two separate hardware configurations tailored for distinct mobile workflows.

The Book Cover Keyboard Slim relies on a single-piece magnetic folio design. It wraps the slate in protective housing while offering a physical keyboard without an integrated touchpad. This tier targets maximum portability, allowing users to slip the hardware into tight bags without taking a heavy penalty on dead weight.

The Pro Keyboard adopts a far more complex two-piece magnetic construction. A detachable rear cover features a rigid kickstand hinge designed for precise display angle adjustments. Meanwhile, the front keyboard segment provides a traditional laptop typing layout. Crucially, the Pro model upgrades the user experience with an integrated trackpad for cursor navigation and backlit keys built for low-light operations.

While official pricing remains unconfirmed by Samsung, historical product tiers dictate that the Pro Keyboard will command a steep price premium over the Slim variant.

Hardware Specifications and the MediaTek Shift

Beyond the keyboards, the retail imagery offers a clean look at the physical architecture of the Galaxy Tab S12+. Samsung is retaining the core design language of previous flagship slates. The device maintains uniform display bezels and familiar rear antenna placements while showing off a fresh default stock wallpaper crafted specifically for this product generation.

Photo: droidfeats.com

Hardware reports indicate the Galaxy Tab S12+ will sport a 12.4-inch AMOLED display running at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, industry leaks point to a major silicon shift. The device is expected to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Because these promotional assets and finished retail boxes are already surfacing in active distribution channels, physical units are likely positioned in regional warehouses. Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Tab S12+ alongside the larger Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra on October 7. Official pricing, regional carrier offerings, and exact availability windows will materialize once Samsung makes the hardware rollout official.