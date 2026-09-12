How to Watch 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs: TV & Streaming Guide

The 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship kicks off its high-stakes postseason this weekend, with Supercross champion Ken Roczen and Pro Motocross champion Hunter Lawrence squaring off at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, September 12, airing live on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

The Bottom Line

When & Where: Round 1 of the SMX Playoffs starts Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, with feature racing at 3 p.m. ET.

Round 1 of the SMX Playoffs starts Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, with feature racing at 3 p.m. ET. Streaming & TV: Live coverage streams on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with an encore broadcast scheduled on NBC Sunday, September 13, at 3 p.m. ET.

Live coverage streams on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with an encore broadcast scheduled on NBC Sunday, September 13, at 3 p.m. ET. The Stakes: Supercross champion Ken Roczen and Pro Motocross champion Hunter Lawrence reset points to battle for the opening postseason win, alongside title contenders like Cole Davies looking to sweep divisions.

Navigating the 2026 SMX Postseason Opener in Columbus

As the calendar turns to late summer, the landscape of off-road motorcycle racing shifts dramatically. The regular seasons are done. Now, the sport enters its compact, high-pressure playoff structure. According to Yahoo Sports, Round 29 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season brings elite riders straight to the tight confines of a soccer venue in Columbus, Ohio. Historic Crew Stadium offers a uniquely technical layout that favors tactical precision over pure horsepower.

For fans tuning in from home, accessibility remains streamlined through major digital platforms. All 31 rounds of the broader SuperMotocross schedule are distributed across NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital properties. However, Peacock serves as the home for live heat races and feature events. Here is the kicker for die-hard fans: qualification kicks off bright and early with Race Day Live on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Championship Dynamics and Title Contenders

The narrative heading into Ohio centers on a heavyweight clash between reigning division titans. Hunter Lawrence enters the weekend riding a wave of momentum after claiming the Pro Motocross crown. According to Yahoo Sports, Lawrence shed the weight of his near-misses earlier in the year to emerge as a fundamentally different rider. Meanwhile, Ken Roczen secured the Monster Energy Supercross title earlier this season. While Roczen skipped the outdoor campaign and might carry some rust, the arena-style layout of Historic Crew Stadium plays directly into his technical wheelhouse.

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Beyond the premier class, the lower-displacement divisions carry historic implications. Cole Davies arrives in Ohio with a shot at accomplishing what no rider has achieved in the four-year history of the SuperMotocross playoffs. Having already claimed the 250 East Supercross title and the Pro Motocross championship, Davies has his sights locked on capturing a third crown in a single calendar year.

Broadcast and Event Schedule Breakdown

Timing is everything when navigating a live motorsport broadcast. The action in Ohio runs on a tightly packed schedule designed to keep both live spectators and streaming audiences engaged throughout the day.

Event Phase Time (ET) Platform Race Day Live (Qualifying) 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Peacock / NBC Sports App Wildcard Motos 12:00 p.m. – 12:20 p.m. Peacock Opening Ceremonies 2:30 p.m. Peacock 250 Moto 1 3:06 p.m. Peacock 450 Moto 1 3:43 p.m. Peacock 250 Moto 2 4:51 p.m. Peacock 450 Moto 2 (Olympic Scoring) 5:29 p.m. Peacock

For those unable to catch the Saturday afternoon window live, NBC steps in with a tape-delayed television encore. According to Yahoo Sports, a full feature re-broadcast will air on Sunday, September 13, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Streaming Strategy and the Modern Fan Experience

Will Roczen shake off his outdoor hiatus to dominate the stadium floor, or will Lawrence extend his championship streak? Drop your predictions in the comments below.