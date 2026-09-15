How to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand: 4th Test Live Stream & TV Channel

The inaugural 2026 edition of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry reaches its definitive climax on Saturday, September 12, as South Africa and New Zealand clash in the 4th Test at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA. The Springboks hold a 2-1 series lead heading into this stateside finale.

Fantasy & Market Impact Leadership Vacuums: New Zealand travels without injured captain Ardie Savea (dislocated shoulder), forcing hooker Codie Taylor to step in as captain amid an eight-man squad overhaul.

New Zealand travels without injured captain Ardie Savea (dislocated shoulder), forcing hooker Codie Taylor to step in as captain amid an eight-man squad overhaul. Broadcasting Shifts: US viewers transition from RugbyPass TV to Paramount+ for live streaming coverage of the Baltimore decider, while UK fans tune into Sky Sports Action.

Tactical Landscape of the Baltimore Decider

The final chapter of this grueling six-week tour carries immense weight. Rassie Erasmus’s South African side secured a 29-24 victory in the 3rd Test in Johannesburg, overpowering the All Blacks in the second half.

But the tape from Johannesburg also exposed vulnerabilities that Dave Rennie’s New Zealand side exploited early on. The All Blacks briefly seized control, leading 17-12 in the second half before succumbing to South Africa’s relentless bench impact. Crucially, the visitors must now navigate this high-stakes fixture without several core leaders. Fabian Holland is absent through illness, while injuries to Quinn Tupaea (knee) and Luke Jacobson (elbow) have forced sweeping structural changes across the visiting XV.

Roster Turnover and Depth Chart Adjustments

Rennie has injected fresh personnel into the lineup, making eight changes to the starting XV. The front row wears an entirely new look, featuring Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, and captain Codie Taylor. Meanwhile, fresh tactical combinations emerge with Richie Mo’unga stepping in at fly-half, partnered by returning backline threats like Anton Lienert-Brown and Josh Moorby.

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For South Africa, Erasmus adjusts his combinations following a brutal series. Morne van den Berg earns the start at scrum-half, pushing Cobus Reinach to the bench. Damian Willemse replaces the injured Kolbe, providing a dynamic counter-attacking spark from deep.

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series Snapshot (2026) Fixture Location Result / Status 1st Test South Africa All Blacks win (First on African soil in 4 years) 2nd Test South Africa Springboks win 3rd Test Johannesburg South Africa 29 – 24 New Zealand 4th Test (Decider) M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Saturday, September 12 (11pm SAST / 5pm ET)

Global Viewing Infrastructure

The logistical leap across the Atlantic brings rugby union to a major US venue for this encounter. Fans looking to tune in will find varying broadcast landscapes depending on their region. US supporters can catch the action live on Paramount+, with subscription tiers starting at $8.99 a month or via Walmart Plus trials. UK audiences can access the broadcast through Sky Sports Action or a NOW Sports membership.

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Meanwhile, South African supporters will rely on SuperSport via the DStv Premium package. International travelers utilizing a VPN service such as NordVPN can access their domestic streaming portals from abroad. As these two storied giants prepare to lock horns on neutral North American turf, the tactical battle up front will determine whether the Springboks seal the series or the All Blacks engineer a comeback.

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