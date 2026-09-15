SoundGuardian Claims over Instagram & TikTok Music: Business Accounts & Copyright Explained

Businesses utilizing Instagram and TikTok encounter legal warnings from entities like SoundGuardian GmbH. Operating an Instagram business account does not automatically equate to commercial music infringement, yet legal experts warn that platform-provided music libraries rarely cover corporate promotional content.

For brands relying on Reels, Stories, and paid advertisements, the assumption that an available in-app track grants universal commercial rights is a costly misconception. Meta’s license agreements with rightsholders permit on Instagram exclusively the private, non-commercial use of music.

Business Accounts and the Reality of Commercial Music Licensing

A common pitfall across corporate marketing teams is the belief that setting up a professional profile grants blanket rights. An Instagram business account is merely a certain form of account. It does not automatically transform every published video into an unlawful commercial music distribution event, just as an account not expressly managed as a business account can be used for business purposes.

Instead, the legal liability hinges on the concrete content and purpose of the post. As detailed in advisories from the Kanzlei Dr. Newerla, music integrated into a video with which a company advertises its products or services may be assessed differently than a private post without a business context. Content creators often assume that selecting a track directly from the native Instagram music library provides an ironclad indemnity. This logic breaks down when applied to commercial marketing. The music available within a platform is not necessarily licensed in the same way for every type of use and every user. When brands deploy popular tracks without securing separate licenses, they trigger liability.

Unpacking SoundGuardian Warnings and Statutory Enforcement

Formal warnings and financial demands from rightsholders and enforcement firms like SoundGuardian GmbH have been observed, targeting short-form video content on Instagram and TikTok.

Musical compositions are bound by intellectual property statutes. Composers and lyricists decide who may use their work and under what conditions. Beside the copyrights to the musical piece, there are also neighboring rights to the sound recording (typically with record labels) and exploitation rights (perceived by collecting societies like GEMA). Without the consent of the rightsholders (license), any public use—including in social networks—is unlawful. Even short audio snippets fail safe-harbor tests. The assumption that a few seconds of music are freely usable is false. There is no general time limit above which music use would be permitted. A ten-second clip of a hit in a company video can constitute a full copyright infringement if no license is present.

Factor Private Account Use Commercial / Business Use Platform Library Access Available for private content. Typically restricted; separate licensing often required. Marketing Intent None (private post without business context). Direct or indirect promotion of goods and services. Legal Risk Profile Lower risk under standard platform terms. Risk of warnings and claims for damages.

Navigating Claims and Securing Compliant Audio Workflows

When a business receives a formal notice regarding an unauthorized audio track, reactive navigation is critical. Dr. Danjel-Philippe Newerla, a specialist attorney for IT, copyright, and media law as well as industrial property law, emphasizes that liability cannot be evaluated simply by looking at the account type or the source platform. Legal evaluation must deconstruct several parameters:

Photo: odclegal.de

How was the music piece used?

Was the post private, business-related, or promotional?

Was the music selected directly from the platform library?

Which music piece or sound recording was used?

Which concrete rights is SoundGuardian asserting?

To eliminate these vulnerabilities, digital marketing teams must pivot toward fully cleared alternative assets. Options include utilizing royalty-free music such as the Meta Sound Collection or individually licensed tracks. Simply crediting the artist in the caption provides zero legal protection against infringement claims. Namensnennung alone is not sufficient to be allowed to use the work.

For organizations navigating active disputes, structured legal intervention is essential. Specialized practices offer initial evaluations to determine whether a claimant’s monetary demands hold water under current copyright jurisprudence, ensuring enterprises do not settle unmerited claims while systematically resolving genuine lapses in digital compliance.