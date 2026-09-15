Valve Steam Frame VR Headset: Official Price and Release Date Revealed

Valve has officially opened reservations for the Steam Frame, its new virtual reality headset running on SteamOS 3. Priced at $1,059 USD for the 256GB base model and $1,299 USD for the 1TB version, the hardware debuts amid ongoing component shortages, offering high-resolution LCD panels, a Snapdragon 8 processor, and a bundled copy of Half-Life: Alyx.

Hardware Architecture and Specifications of the Steam Frame

Engineering-wise, Valve’s latest entry into standalone spatial computing packs serious silicon under the hood. Both the 256GB base variant and the higher-tier 1TB model feature dual LCD panels delivering a crisp 2160 x 2160 pixels per eye. Powering this pixel density is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 system-on-chip paired with 16 GB of LPDDR-based RAM. The thermal layout maintains a balanced forward-and-back weight distribution designed to reduce user fatigue during long sessions.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, allowing for low-latency wireless PC streaming via a dedicated adapter. Storage can be further expanded using integrated MicroSD card slots. While the headset lacks a built-in battery source, it operates smoothly using standard USB-C chargers with a power output rating of 45W or higher, including the official Steam Deck power brick.

Pricing Tiers, Optional Accessories, and Global Availability

Valve set the cost of the 256GB entry model at $1,059 USD, while the 1TB model commands $1,299 USD. Buyers must also factor in optional peripherals if they want a fully kitted-out rig. A long-cable USB-C charger runs an extra $29 USD, an ergonomic accessory kit featuring Index-style hand straps costs $59 USD, and a replacement pad cushion pack goes for $49 USD.

Reservations opened on Monday, September 14, 2026. Interested buyers have until September 17, 2026, to register their interest through the platform. Once the window closes, Valve will randomly generate allocation lists and notify users via email within a 24-hour turnaround. Regional availability remains restricted at launch; fans in Mexico and several other international territories cannot purchase the headset directly from the official Valve storefront.

Software Ecosystem and the Inclusion of Half-Life: Alyx

Running on SteamOS 3, the Steam Frame supports both native VR-optimized titles and standard flat-screen Steam games rendered directly within a virtual display environment. Crucially, Valve confirmed that every hardware bundle includes a digital copy of Half-Life: Alyx at no extra charge, ensuring users have immediate access to one of the medium’s defining flagship experiences right out of the box.