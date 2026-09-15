Copper and metal thefts cause millions in infrastructure damage

A surge in copper and recyclable metal thefts is causing millions of dollars in infrastructure damage.

The rising wave of metal theft has turned routine infrastructure maintenance into a high-stakes security challenge. According to police, these offences frequently occur in remote or isolated locations under the cover of darkness, making them difficult to detect. Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious behavior, while operators grapple with escalating repair bills and dangerous tampering.

KiwiRail Network Delays and Wairarapa Cable Stripping

Across KiwiRail’s network, nearly 90 instances of intentional damage have cost over $2 million to repair this year, according to Andy Lyon, KiwiRail General Manager Wellington Metro. On a cold, windy night on the rail corridor near Featherston, crews worked to replace cabling stripped from within steel pipes near the tracks.

Lyon noted that nearly 5 kilometers of cable had been stolen from the Wairarapa network this year. In July, police arrested a 36-year-old Featherston man in connection with a series of thefts targeting signalling power cabling in the area. Lyon explained that the network is right in the throes of installing a new signalling system, meaning the damage puts scheduled work back by months and forces the deployment of night-shift repair crews to stay on target.

Vector Vandalism, High-Voltage Risks, and Motorway Damage

Further north, lines company Vector logged 630 instances of vandalism and theft from its networks during the last eight months. Marko Simunac, general manager operations and maintenance at Vector, said staff discovered clear evidence of high-voltage discharges as thieves cut into live cables, leaving behind charred tools and hacksaws melted directly into the metal during flashovers.

Global surge in copper theft snares telecoms and trains

In March, a man died after being electrocuted in what police believe was an attempt to take copper from a transformer in Christchurch’s Red Zone. Beyond injuries to perpetrators, Simunac warned that tampering shuts down network fail-safes, leaving homes vulnerable to appliance damage and fire risks. In some cases, thieves stole locks from roadside transformers, leaving live electricity exposed on public walkways. Two recent, unsuccessful attacks on cables beneath a motorway overpass created more than $500,000 worth of damage. Simunac pointed out that this represents a lost opportunity to fund resilience projects, community batteries, or climate change initiatives.

Forensic Tagging and Operation Scrap Tracking

To combat the crisis, both KiwiRail and Vector are investigating the addition of forensic tagging to cabling, which would allow police to trace recovered items back to their theft locations. Inspector Natasha Allan, police director – prevention, stated that police are working to unite district intelligence to develop a more detailed national picture of the problem.

A new scheme launched at the beginning of the year, Operation Scrap, is being trialed in Christchurch. The initiative requires metal recyclers within the district to share details of their purchases with police en masse, enabling authorities to analyze patterns and trends. Despite these measures, catching offenders in the act remains a significant challenge due to the remote nature of the targets and the limited physical evidence left behind.