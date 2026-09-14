Maybe Happy Ending Tour: Steven Huynh & James Seol Perform ‘Where You Belong

The North American tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Maybe Happy Ending officially launched on September 13, 2026, at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon return to star as Helper-Bots Oliver and Claire, kicking off a major 30-plus city national itinerary.

Here is the kicker.

The Bottom Line

The Launchpad: The tour kicked off on September 13, 2026, at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, heading to over 30 cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit.

The tour kicked off on September 13, 2026, at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre, heading to over 30 cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit. Starry Return: Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon reprise their roles as Helper-Bots Oliver and Claire.

Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon reprise their roles as Helper-Bots Oliver and Claire. Broadway Gold: Directed by Michael Arden, the original production opened at the Belasco Theatre in November 2024 and earned six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Inside the Helper-Bot Apartment: Plot and Provenance

Set inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Maybe Happy Ending follows Oliver, a retired and obsolete Helper-Bot 3 who spends his quiet days listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. That solitary routine shatters when his neighbor, fellow Helper-Bot Claire, knocks on his door to borrow a charger. What begins as an awkward mechanical encounter blossoms into an unexpected adventure, a unique friendship, and the possibility of love.

The property first premiered in its original Korean-language version in Seoul back in 2016, penned by the creative team of Will Aronson and Hue Park. The production ultimately earned six Tony Awards at the Belasco Theatre, establishing a high bar for the touring iteration now traversing North America.

Tour Logistics and Casting Depth

According to Broadway.com, the complete touring cast features Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley and James Seol as James, Juneseo and others. The touring ensemble is rounded out by standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.

Photo: indianapolis.broadway.com

The talent pool boasts substantial television and stage credits. Huynh has appeared on screen in The Good Fight and Blue Bloods. Kwon brings Broadway experience from Almost Famous alongside notable regional credits. Meanwhile, Seol’s resume includes Broadway’s Come from Away and A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, plus television appearances in The Flight Attendant and Living with Yourself.

Dataing the Route: Tour Snapshot

Production Metric Detail Tour Launch Date September 13, 2026 Opening Venue Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (Baltimore) Key Creative Team Will Aronson, Hue Park, Michael Arden (Director) Target Reach 30+ cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, and San Francisco

As the tour expands across major markets like Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco, theatergoers outside of New York finally get to witness the intricate staging that captured Broadway’s imagination. Let us know in the comments below if you plan to catch the tour when it hits your city!

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