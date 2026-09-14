Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Ties Mariah Carey for Longest Hot 100 Run

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has tied the longest run ever achieved atop the Billboard Hot 100, matching Mariah Carey’s perennial holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with 22 cumulative weeks atop the chart.

Pop culture rarely witnesses a crossover phenomenon quite like this. As of mid-September 2026, Ella Langley’s country smash continues to rewrite chart history, proving that Nashville’s current dominance on the pop charts is more than just a fleeting trend. Released via SAWGOD and Columbia Records with promotion by Triple Tigers, the track has steadily conquered airplay, streaming platforms, and digital storefronts alike.

The Bottom Line

The Milestone: “Choosin’ Texas” has officially secured its 22nd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying Mariah Carey’s holiday anthem.

“Choosin’ Texas” has officially secured its 22nd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tying Mariah Carey’s holiday anthem. The Numbers: During the tracking week of September 4–10, the track pulled in 24 million official streams and 56.9 million radio airplay audience impressions.

During the tracking week of September 4–10, the track pulled in 24 million official streams and 56.9 million radio airplay audience impressions. The Precedent: Two weeks prior, the track already rewrote the record for non-holiday songs, surpassing previous juggernauts like Shaboozey and Lil Nas X.

Decoding the Chart Domination

The math behind the longevity of “Choosin’ Texas” tells a fascinating story of cross-format endurance. According to Billboard’s tracking data for the week ending September 10, the track brought in 24 million official streams alongside 56.9 million radio airplay audience impressions. While both metrics saw a slight week-over-week dip of roughly two percent, the single’s sales power remained resilient, moving 6,000 units to claim a 17th week atop the Digital Song Sales chart.

Here is the kicker: this latest milestone arrives hot on the heels of another major record. Just a fortnight ago, the single surpassed both Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus to claim the crown for the most weeks totaled atop the Hot 100 among non-holiday songs. Meanwhile, the track has enjoyed a 40-week reign at No. 1 on the multimetric Hot Country Songs chart, placing it in company alongside Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” and Shaboozey’s recent chart-topper.

By the Numbers: The Longest-Leading Hot 100 Hits

Photo: billboard.com

Weeks at No. 1 Song Title Artist(s) Year(s) 22 (to date) “Choosin’ Texas” Ella Langley 2026 22 “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Mariah Carey 2019–26 19 “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey 2024 19 “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus 2019 16 “Last Night” Morgan Wallen 2023

Cross-Format Crossover and the Nashville Blueprint

What separates this track from traditional country crossovers is its penetration into mainstream pop formats. Initially debuting on the Hot 100 dated November 1, 2025, the song cracked the top 10 in January before seizing its first No. 1 in February. Beyond country radio, where it dominated the Country Airplay chart for three weeks earlier this year, it has established itself across Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Adult Contemporary formats.

This widespread adoption underscores a broader shift in how listeners consume modern genre-blending music. As reported by Billboard, the top tier of the Hot 100 continues to reflect a wave of country-leaning dominance, with releases from Stella Lefty, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen frequently locking down the uppermost positions.

What Comes Next for the Record-Breaker?

As we look toward the remainder of the chart year, the immediate question is whether “Choosin’ Texas” can stand alone at the top. Because Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reliably reclaims the chart during the winter Yuletide season—having done so every year since 2019—Langley’s team faces a unique calendar ceiling. If the single can stretch its lead over the next few weeks, it will break the tie before the holiday season introduces its annual recurring challenger.

Ella Langley – Choosin' Texas (Official Video)

For now, the culture desk will be watching to see how long streaming and radio airplay can sustain this momentum. How are you feeling about the saturation of country crossovers on the pop charts this year? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.